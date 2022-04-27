Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 27 April 2022
Advertisement

Highly rated Southampton teenager set to miss rest of 2022

Tino Livramento recently suffered an ACL injury.

By Press Association Wednesday 27 Apr 2022, 8:18 PM
1 hour ago 1,966 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5749505
Southampton's Tino Livramento (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Southampton's Tino Livramento (file pic).
Southampton's Tino Livramento (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SOUTHAMPTON HAVE confirmed defender Tino Livramento is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of 2022 after suffering an ACL injury.

England Under-21 full-back Livramento received oxygen and was carried off on a stretcher after collapsing to the ground during the first half of Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw at Brighton.

Former Chelsea academy player Livramento twisted awkwardly while attempting to challenge Seagulls midfielder Enock Mwepu.

Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl described the injury as appearing “very, very serious,” with subsequent scans of the player’s left knee confirming surgery would be needed.

A club statement read: “Southampton can regrettably confirm that Tino Livramento has suffered an ACL injury and is likely to be sidelined for the remainder of the year.

“The 19-year-old full-back sustained the injury during the first half of Sunday’s Premier League visit to Brighton, with a subsequent scan on his left knee revealing the extent of the problem.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“Livramento, who had been enjoying an impressive debut season following last summer’s move from Chelsea, making 32 appearances for the first-team, will now undergo surgery before beginning rehab.

“Although there is no definitive timescale on his return, it is likely he will be unavailable for the remainder of 2022.

“Everyone at the club sends their very best wishes to Tino and will be doing everything to support him throughout each step of his recovery.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie