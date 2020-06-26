This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hoolahan leaves Newcastle Jets but his A-League stint may not be over

The former Republic of Ireland international won’t be returning to Australia for the season’s restart.

By Paul Dollery Friday 26 Jun 2020, 12:11 PM
Wes Hoolahan playing for Newcastle Jets against Perth Glory back in February.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Wes Hoolahan playing for Newcastle Jets against Perth Glory back in February.
Image: AAP/PA Images

NEWCASTLE JETS HAVE confirmed that Wes Hoolahan will not be returning to the club for the resumption of the A-League season.

After play was suspended in March as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the 38-year-old Dubliner returned to his home in the UK with his family.

The rescheduled 2019-20 campaign is due to restart on 16 July, before concluding on 31 August. However, Hoolahan will not be involved.

Last summer, the former Norwich City playmaker signed a one-year deal with Newcastle Jets to cover a season which was originally scheduled to end in May.

In an update issued today, the club said that while Hoolahan won’t play for them again this season, “talks are positive” about the possibility of bringing him back for the start of the 2020-21 campaign, which has now been pushed back to December.

The pandemic, coupled with a long-term injury, restricted the Dubliner to just six appearances after he moved to Australia following a season at West Bromwich Albion.

He required surgery on an ankle injury sustained during his Newcastle Jets debut last September. The former Republic of Ireland international returned in February and played in five consecutive games before the season ground to a halt.

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

