Which of these players scored a goal for Corofin in the All-Ireland club final in March? ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Martin Farragher ©INPHO/Evan Logan Kieran Molloy

©INPHO/Evan Logan Jason Leonard ©INPHO/James Crombie Ian Burke

Dublin picked up their ninth Leinster title in-a-row this year, but who did they beat in their opening game of the competition? ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Louth Kildare

Longford Westmeath

Which of these players did not receive a nomination for Young Footballer of The Year? ©INPHO/Billy Stickland David Clifford ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Con O'Callaghan

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Seán O'Shea ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Rian O’Neill

By how many points did Kerry beat Cork in the 2019 Munster final? ©INPHO/James Crombie 2 4

1 3

Who scored a crucial goal for Roscommon in their victory over Galway in the Connacht final? ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Diarmuid Murtagh ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Conor Cox

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Conor Devaney ©INPHO/Tommy Grealy Enda Smith

Dublin legend Bernard Brogan announced his inter-county retirement in 2019. When did he make his championship debut? ©INPHO/Oisin Keniry 2006 2008

2007 2009

Who was the top scorer in the 2019 All-Ireland senior football championship? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Dean Rock ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo Cathal McShane

Cillian O'Connor ©INPHO/Oisin Keniry David Clifford

Who did Cork defeat to clinch the All-Ireland minor title after extra-time? ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Galway Dublin

Kerry Kildare

Cavan reached the Ulster SFC final this year for the first time since...? ©INPHO/James Crombie 2002 2003

2001 2005