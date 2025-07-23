Liverpool sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt for up to €91 million

LIVERPOOL HAVE COMPLETED the signing of striker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.
A deal was reached between the two clubs on Monday for the 23-year-old to join Arne Slot’s Premier League champions, which is believed to be for a guaranteed £69million [€79.59m] plus a potential £10million [€11.54m] in add-ons.
The striker, who scored 22 goals for Frankfurt in all competitions last season, flew to England on Tuesday to undergo a medical ahead of the deal’s completion and will now travel to Asia to join his new Liverpool team-mates on their pre-season tour.
It’s understood Newcastle and Manchester United had been interested in Ekitike, whose capture continues Liverpool’s summer spending spree.
Florian Wirtz arrived from Bayer Leverkusen in an initial £100m [€115m] deal that could rise to £116m [€134m], while Jeremie Frimpong also joined from the German club in a £29.5m [€34m] switch and Milos Kerkez left Bournemouth for £40m [€46m].
Giorgi Mamardashvili has also linked up with Liverpool after agreeing a move from Valencia last August, along with fellow goalkeepers Armin Pecsi and Freddie Woodman.
