Good news keeps coming for Ireland as Hugo Keenan signs three-year IRFU deal

HUGO KEENAN HAS signed a new three-year contract with the IRFU.

The Leinster fullback will remain with the province until the end of the 2025/26 season as he also bids to continue his emergence in an Ireland jersey having made his debut against Italy in October 2020.

The 26-year-old has started 27 of Ireland’s last 29 games, scoring eight tries, and played every minute of the three-Test Series against New Zealand last summer.

“I am delighted to be part of two very competitive and ambitious environments with Ireland and Leinster,” Keenan said in a statement released by the IRFU.

“I am enjoying my rugby and looking to improve each week and there are so many opportunities to learn more about the game with the quality of coaches we have at provincial and national level.”

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, added: “Hugo is the first player to come through the Sevens Programme to attain a Central 15s Contract. His dedication to improvement and his drive have gotten him to this point of his career.

“After impressing in his first season at senior international level, he has kicked on again over the past 12 months. He is the type of player that drives standards around him and he will have a key role to play for both Ireland and Leinster over the next few seasons.”