Offaly continue promotion hunt as Monaghan hold off Louth despite 17-point fightback

Results

Division 1B Hurling

Offaly 1-22 Westmeath 0-19

Carlow 1-21 Antrim 2-18

Division 2 Football

Louth 1-21 Monaghan 1-27

Westmeath 1-17 Meath 3-14

Division 3 Football

Leitrim 1-9 Offaly 1-13

Clare 2-12 Kildare 0-16

Division 4 Football

London 1-12 Longford 0-16

Wicklow 2-18 Carlow 2-14

*****

THE OFFALY HURLERS have tightened their grip of Division 1B with a hard-fought 1-22 to 0-19 victory over relegation-threatened Westmeath.

The Faithful were two behind at half-time after Westmeath hit the last five points of the first period. Offaly quickly recovered though and scored seven on the bounce to take the lead. They were six clear when Mark Troy produced a crucial save to deny Peter Clarke.

Westmeath continued to press and cut the gap to three points in the dying stages but couldn’t get any closer. Offaly are now closing in on a place in Division 1A, with Brian Duignan finishing with 14 points while Killian Sampson scored a first-half goal.

Meanwhile, Antrim secured a dramatic draw with Carlow as a last-ditch goal left the scoreline 2-18 to 1-21.

Gerard Walsh goaled directly from a 35-metre free with the last puck of the game at Netwatch Cullen Park, as Davy Fitzgerald’s side left with a share of the spoils. Carlow led 1-11 to 0-8 at half time, Chris Nolan with the goal, but Antrim’s strong finish secured a point after their early season struggles.

In the football leagues, Monaghan narrowly held off a brilliant Louth rally from 17 points down at half-time to maintain their promotion run. A late Sam Mulroy penalty cut the deficit to three but Monaghan responded with the insurance scores through Rory Beggan and Conor McCarthy to ease Gabriel Banngian’s side to victory, 1-27 to 1-21.

Monaghan built up a 10-point lead in the opening quarter with McCarthy slotting a two-pointer before later scoring a goal which helped push them into a 1-19 0-7 half-time lead. Louth responded bravely in the second half but couldn’t complete the comeback.

Monaghan's Mícheál Bannigan and Liam Jackson of Louth vie for the ball. Leah Scholes / INPHO Leah Scholes / INPHO / INPHO

Elsewhere in Division 2, Meath finished up 3-14 to 1-17 winners over Westmeath. A last-gasp, controversial Conor Duke goal secured victory for the Royals in Mullingar as they maintained their promotion push.

Westmeath remain point-less — and will feel aggrieved by this defeat, maintaining Duke’s winner came after the hooter. Jordan Morris and Adam O’Neill scored Meath’s other goals, while Kieran Martin raised Westmeath’s green flag to set-up a dramatic finale.

Clare ended Kildare’s unbeaten run in Division 3 while Offaly are firmly in the promotion hunt following a gritty victory over Leitrim.

Clare were six points up at half-time following two-pointers from Keelan Sexton and a goal from Eoin Cleary, while Kildare were wasteful in front of the posts. But the visitors were much stronger after the break in Ennis, keeping Clare scoreless until the 55th before Alex Beirne hit a quick brace to give Kildare the lead.

The sides traded scores throughout a tense finish before Sexton scored a crucial goal to seal the win for Clare, 2-12 to 0-16.

Leitrim made the brighter start against Offaly by opening a 0-5 to 0-0 lead. Offaly grew into the game after getting their first score through a Keith O’Neill free and were 1-7 to 0-6 in front at half-time thanks to a goal from John Furlong.

Offaly took control in the second half, stretching their lead to five points after 37 minutes through scores from substitutes Marcas Dalton and Jack Bryant. Darren Cox grabbed a goal for Leitrim to leave two between the sides but Offaly held on for victory.

Longford's Oran Kenny (file photo). John McVitty / INPHO John McVitty / INPHO / INPHO

In Division 4, Longford earned their first away win of the league by holding off a late fightback in London. Trailing by six in the last quarter, the hosts clawed through the deficit with Kristian Healy supplying a goal to leave just two between them in the final minutes before Daniel Clarke brought them back to within a point.

But Longford held on for victory with Matthew Carey and Oran Kenny scoring 12 points between them.

Wicklow continued their promotion push with a four-point win over Carlow in Aughrim. The hosts fell into an early five-point deficit and didn’t get their first score until the 13th minute when Kevin Quinn got the first of two two-pointers. He then added a free to level the tie.

The hosts held a 0-12 0-10 lead at half-time before a goal spree unravelled after the restart. Padraig O’Toole struck first for Wicklow to put them five in front before Carlow responded with two goals in four minutes courtesy of Conor Doyle and John Murphy.

But it was Wicklow who pushed for victory with Eoin Darcy lifting their second green flag of the day to leave them two points off Division 4 leaders Wexford.