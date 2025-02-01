LIVE: Cork v Limerick, Donegal v Dublin - GAA League

Back to the games coming up, there was some controversy regarding the TV coverage of Limerick v Cork.

RTÉ originally sought to broadcast the game live but with the request of bringing the throw-in time forward from its 7.30pm slot to 6pm. Cork declined as the game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh would then be clashing with the Ireland’s opening Six Nations tie against England which could have a potential impact on ticket sales.

But TG4 have since come in to provide live coverage on their Player and TG4 app.

The Irish language station will also be showing Dublin v Donegal on their televised broadcast. Both games begin at 7.30pm.