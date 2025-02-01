LIVE: Cork v Limerick, Donegal v Dublin - GAA League

Jamar Hall taps over a point off his left to put 11 between the sides. Catch the final 10 minutes of the game on RTÉ 2.
35 mins ago
7:19PM
Back to the games coming up, there was some controversy regarding the TV coverage of Limerick v Cork.
RTÉ originally sought to broadcast the game live but with the request of bringing the throw-in time forward from its 7.30pm slot to 6pm. Cork declined as the game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh would then be clashing with the Ireland’s opening Six Nations tie against England which could have a potential impact on ticket sales.
But TG4 have since come in to provide live coverage on their Player and TG4 app.
The Irish language station will also be showing Dublin v Donegal on their televised broadcast. Both games begin at 7.30pm.
43 mins ago
7:11PM
Division 4 Football
The clash of Waterford and Carlow got underway at 6pm in Dungravan, and is into the 53rd minute.
Hello and welcome along to our coverage of this evening’s action in the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues.
We’ve got two headliner acts tonight as Dublin take on Donegal in Division 1 of the football league at Ballybofey while Limerick travel to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for a clash with Cork. Those two fixtures begin at 7.30 and we’ll be bringing all the live updates to you as they happen.
The meeting of Armagh and Tyrone in Division 1 of the football is into the second half and we’ll be taking you through the closing stages of that too as well as catching you up on the results from the other league games from earlier today.
As always, we’d love to hear from you so leave us a comment below if you have any observations you would like to share.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Cork v Limerick, Donegal v Dublin - GAA League
57 mins: Armagh 1-21 Tyrone 0-13
Jamar Hall taps over a point off his left to put 11 between the sides. Catch the final 10 minutes of the game on RTÉ 2.
Back to the games coming up, there was some controversy regarding the TV coverage of Limerick v Cork.
RTÉ originally sought to broadcast the game live but with the request of bringing the throw-in time forward from its 7.30pm slot to 6pm. Cork declined as the game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh would then be clashing with the Ireland’s opening Six Nations tie against England which could have a potential impact on ticket sales.
But TG4 have since come in to provide live coverage on their Player and TG4 app.
The Irish language station will also be showing Dublin v Donegal on their televised broadcast. Both games begin at 7.30pm.
Division 4 Football
The clash of Waterford and Carlow got underway at 6pm in Dungravan, and is into the 53rd minute.
Currently, it’s Carlow 1-11 Waterford 0-10
Some results from earlier today….
Division 4 Football
Tipperary 3-13 Longford 1-18 Clonmel Sportsfield, 2.30pm.
Division 2 Hurling
Kildare 2-28 Kerry 0-17
Derry 0-13 Down 2-26
Division 3 Hurling
Wicklow 1-17 London 1-18
Cavan 1-17 Sligo 1-12
Division 4 Hurling
Monaghan 0-12 Louth 2-24
Armagh 1-16 Tyrone 0-4
It’s just five minutes into the second half but it already looks like Armagh are on course to recover from their opening round defeat to Galway with a win against Tyrone.
Andrew Murnin’s goal in the 20th minute has helped put the All-Ireland champions in the driving seat.
Hello and welcome along to our coverage of this evening’s action in the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues.
We’ve got two headliner acts tonight as Dublin take on Donegal in Division 1 of the football league at Ballybofey while Limerick travel to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for a clash with Cork. Those two fixtures begin at 7.30 and we’ll be bringing all the live updates to you as they happen.
The meeting of Armagh and Tyrone in Division 1 of the football is into the second half and we’ll be taking you through the closing stages of that too as well as catching you up on the results from the other league games from earlier today.
As always, we’d love to hear from you so leave us a comment below if you have any observations you would like to share.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Allianz Football League Allianz Hurling League GAA Gaelic Football Minute-by-Minute