Who was man of the match in today's All-Ireland hurling final?

Tipp celebrate at the final whistle - but who was man of the match?

TIPPERARY’S 28TH ALL-IRELAND was delivered by a cast of outstanding performers — but only one can be named man of the match this evening.

Both Paudie Maher and Ronan Maher were the standouts in the Tipp rearguard, while Barry Heffernan and Seamus Kennedy will also have won plenty of fans with their performances on Sunday.

Noel McGrath delivered a creative masterclass from his midfield berth once again, capping his fine summer with one final flourish.

John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer scored 1-2 while captain and leader Seamus Callanan also finished with 1-2 (1-1 from play), and John McGrath chipped in with 0-3 in a towering performance.

