Sunday 18 August, 2019
Who was man of the match in today's All-Ireland hurling final?

There’s no shortage of candidates for the official award.

By Niall Kelly Sunday 18 Aug 2019, 6:09 PM
39 minutes ago 3,879 Views 12 Comments
Tipp celebrate at the final whistle - but who was man of the match?
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

TIPPERARY’S 28TH ALL-IRELAND was delivered by a cast of outstanding performers — but only one can be named man of the match this evening.

Both Paudie Maher and Ronan Maher were the standouts in the Tipp rearguard, while Barry Heffernan and Seamus Kennedy will also have won plenty of fans with their performances on Sunday.

Noel McGrath delivered a creative masterclass from his midfield berth once again, capping his fine summer with one final flourish.

John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer scored 1-2 while captain and leader Seamus Callanan also finished with 1-2 (1-1 from play), and John McGrath chipped in with 0-3 in a towering performance.

Who was man of the match in the All-Ireland hurling final?


Poll Results:

Ronan Maher (Tipperary) (216)
Noel McGrath (Tipperary) (167)
Paudie Maher (Tipperary) (109)
Seamus Callanan (Tipperary) (74)
AN Other (71)
John O'Dwyer (Tipperary) (54)
John Donnelly (Kilkenny) (33)
John McGrath (Tipperary) (32)








Read next:

