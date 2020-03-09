Hurling league quarter-finals scheduled while Division 2A final set for Croke Park double-header

THE GAA HAVE finalised the fixture details for next weekend’s Allianz Division 1 hurling league quarter-finals, while Croke Park will host the Division 2A hurling decider.
The first Division 1 quarter-final will see Wexford host Galway in Chadwicks Wexford park on Saturday at 3pm.
Kilkenny have also secured home advantage for the second quarter-final tie as they prepare to take on Waterford at Nowlan Park on Sunday at 2pm.
Meanwhile, Antrim and Kerry will contest the Division 2A hurling final in a double-header at Croke Park on Sunday.
The final will act as a curtain-raiser for the meeting of Dublin and Meath in round 6 of the Division 1 football league, with a host of games taking place across all the football divisions this weekend.
The Division 2B hurling final between Down and Derry is scheduled to take place at Davitt Park in Belfast on Saturday while Sligo and Leitrim will clash in the 3B final at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon on Sunday.
Saturday’s GAA Fixtures
Football League
Division 1
- Donegal v Tyrone, MacCumhaill Park, 7pm [eir Sport]
Division 2
- Armagh v Roscommon, Athletic Grounds, 6.30pm [eir Sport]
Division 3
- Down v Leitrim, Newry, 7pm.
Division 4
- Waterford v London, Dungarvan, 5pm
- Carlow v Sligo, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7pm
Hurling League
Division 1 Quarter-Final
- Wexford v Galway, Wexford Park, 3pm [TG4]
Division 2B Final
- Down v Derry, Davitt Park, 2pm
Sunday’s GAA Fixtures
Football League
Division 1
- Galway v Mayo, Pearse Stadium, 2pm [TG4]
- Monaghan v Kerry, Inniskeen, 2pm [TG4 Deferred]
- Dublin v Meath, Croke Park, 3.15pm
Division 2
- Clare v Fermanagh, Ennis, 2pm
- Westmeath v Laois, Mullingar, 2pm
- Kildare v Cavan, Newbridge, 2pm
Division 3
- Cork v Louth, Páirc UÍ Chaoimh, 2pm
- Derry v Longford, Celtic Park, 2pm
- Tipperary v Offaly, Thurles, 2pm
Division 4
- Wicklow v Antrim, Aughrim, 2pm
- Limerick v Wexford, Rathkeale, 2pm
Hurling League
Division 1 quarter-final
- Kilkenny v Waterford, UPMC Nowlan Park, 2pm [TG4 Deferred]
Division 2 A Final
- Antrim v Kerry, Croke Park, 1pm
Division 3B Final
- Sligo v Leitrim, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm
