Hurling league quarter-finals scheduled while Division 2A final set for Croke Park double-header

Wexford will host Galway in their Division 1 quarter-final on Saturday.

THE GAA HAVE finalised the fixture details for next weekend’s Allianz Division 1 hurling league quarter-finals, while Croke Park will host the Division 2A hurling decider.

The first Division 1 quarter-final will see Wexford host Galway in Chadwicks Wexford park on Saturday at 3pm.

Kilkenny have also secured home advantage for the second quarter-final tie as they prepare to take on Waterford at Nowlan Park on Sunday at 2pm.

Meanwhile, Antrim and Kerry will contest the Division 2A hurling final in a double-header at Croke Park on Sunday.

The final will act as a curtain-raiser for the meeting of Dublin and Meath in round 6 of the Division 1 football league, with a host of games taking place across all the football divisions this weekend.

The Division 2B hurling final between Down and Derry is scheduled to take place at Davitt Park in Belfast on Saturday while Sligo and Leitrim will clash in the 3B final at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon on Sunday.

Saturday’s GAA Fixtures

Football League



Division 1

Donegal v Tyrone, MacCumhaill Park, 7pm [eir Sport]

Division 2

Armagh v Roscommon, Athletic Grounds, 6.30pm [eir Sport]

Division 3

Down v Leitrim, Newry, 7pm.

Division 4

Waterford v London, Dungarvan, 5pm

Carlow v Sligo, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7pm

Hurling League

Division 1 Quarter-Final

Wexford v Galway, Wexford Park, 3pm [TG4]

Division 2B Final

Down v Derry, Davitt Park, 2pm

Sunday’s GAA Fixtures

Football League

Division 1

Galway v Mayo, Pearse Stadium, 2pm [TG4]

Monaghan v Kerry, Inniskeen, 2pm [TG4 Deferred]

Dublin v Meath, Croke Park, 3.15pm

Division 2

Clare v Fermanagh, Ennis, 2pm

Westmeath v Laois, Mullingar, 2pm

Kildare v Cavan, Newbridge, 2pm

Division 3

Cork v Louth, Páirc UÍ Chaoimh, 2pm

Derry v Longford, Celtic Park, 2pm

Tipperary v Offaly, Thurles, 2pm

Division 4

Wicklow v Antrim, Aughrim, 2pm

Limerick v Wexford, Rathkeale, 2pm

Hurling League

Division 1 quarter-final

Kilkenny v Waterford, UPMC Nowlan Park, 2pm [TG4 Deferred]

Division 2 A Final

Antrim v Kerry, Croke Park, 1pm

Division 3B Final

Sligo v Leitrim, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm

