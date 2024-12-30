Limerick, Tipperary and Kilkenny All-Ireland winners among star hurling retirements

Graeme Mulcahy (Limerick)

The latter years of Graeme Mulcahy’s Limerick career coincided with a period of sustained success in Limerick as they claimed five All-Irelands in seven seasons. Mulcahy was a regular feature in the forwards during that period, clocking up 65 championship appearances in total before announcing his retirement this year. He exits as the longest-serving member of the current panel after making his debut in 2009.

The closing chapters of his inter-county career show a stark contrast with the early phases of his time with Limerick. Internal conflict and poor performances cast a huge shadow over the team but a major breakthrough would arrive in 2018 when they ended a 45-year wait for Liam MacCarthy glory.

Tipperary's Dan McCormack. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Dan McCormack and Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher (Tipperary)

The Tipperary hurlers have lost two stalwarts from their pack heading into 2025. Dan McCormak and Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher depart with five All-Ireland senior medals between them.

Maher was one of the few remaining links with the 2010 All-Ireland-winning squad but has been derailed by injuries in recent years. The two-time All-Star endured a cruciate tear as well as a ruptured Achilles, but still managed to work his way back into selection and scored an impressive goal against Limerick in this year’s National League.

Although his gametime was restricted more recently, Maher will always be remembered as a stylish player who had an impressive workrate as well as an ability to produce scores.

McCormack broke into the Tipperary panel in 2015 and was a starting forward in their 2016 and 2019 All-Ireland victories. He flourished in defensive and attacking roles throughout his career and bows out with a scoring total of 1-29.

Cillian Buckley, Walter Walsh and Conor Fogarty (Kilkenny)

A trio of decorated players exit have left the scene in Kilkenny, bringing a combined 10 All-Ireland titles with them.

Cillian Buckley was first drafted into the Kilkenny panel at 19 in 2012, going on to become a consistent starter in the half-back line. He made 56 championship appearances throughout his career, earning All-Star awards in 2014 and 2015. One of his most famous moments in a Kilkenny shirt was the late goal he scored in the 2023 Leinster final to snatch a dramatic win against Galway in Croke Park.

Walter Walsh made his Kilkenny debut in the 2012 All-Ireland final and marked his introduction with 1-3 from play in a man of the match display. Walsh, who also had a strong background in rugby, used his strength to win the aerial battles and secure possession. He won an All-Star in 2016 as well as seven Leinster titles.

Conor Fogarty made his Kilkenny bow as a 20-year-old in 2011 after enjoying a successful underage career which yielded Leinster minor and U21 titles, as well a minor All-Ireland in 2008. He was a regular sight along the half-back line as well as in midfield, excelling in every role he was deployed in.

Paul Flanagan and Séadna Morey (Clare)

In the wake of Clare’s All-Ireland win, Paul Flanagan and Séadna Morey announced their departures from the Banner. Both were members of the successful 2013 squad who lifted the Liam MacCarthy after a gripping replay against Cork.

A cousin of Limerick hurler Séamus Flanagan, Paul was an All-Star nominee in 2022. Flanagan also won two Division 1 titles in 2016 and 2024 and captained the Clare U21s to All-Ireland glory in 2013.

Morey made a substitute appearance in both of Clare’s All-Ireland final victories, coming on in the late stages of the 2013 replay as well this year’s Croke Park decider. Throughout the course of his career, he was regarded as a consistent and versatile defender.

Diarmuid O'Keeffe in action for Wexford. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

Diarmuid O’Keeffe (Wexford)

One of the key players who guided Wexford to Leinster supremacy in 2019, Diarmuid O’Keeffe retired from inter-county hurling this year at 32 after 13 seasons.

That 2019 season was memorable for Wexford as they ended a 15-year wait for a provincial success under then manager Davy Fitzgerald. O’Keeffe ended that year with an All-Star for his performances at midfield.

O’Keeffe has also represented the Wexford footballers at U21 level and captained the county in 2013.

Conor McCann (Antrim)

After 14 seasons with the Antrim hurlers, former captain Conor McCann announced his inter-county retirement this month. It’s a blow for the incoming manager Davy Fitzgerald as he must plan for the 2025 campaign without the services of the former captain.

McCann skippered the county to Joe McDonagh triumphs in 2020 and 2022, earning the competition’s Player of the Year award after their 2020 achievement. He also won a Division 2A final against Kerry in 2020.

McCann was involved with the Antrim U21 team that contested the 2013 All-Ireland final after a stunning upset against Wexford in the semi-final. They went on to lose to a Clare side that featured Tony Kelly, Shane O’Donnell and Peter Duggan.

Matthew O’Hanlon (Wexford)

The longest-serving member of the Wexford hurling panel announced his inter-county retirement over the Christmas period. Wexford GAA circulated a statement on Saturday regarding O’Hanlon’s decision to call time.

Since making his senior debut in 2011, the St. James’ (Ramsgrange) clubman made 140 competitive appearances, with exactly half of them coming in the championship. He was both captain and co-captain through the years, lifting the Leinster hurling title with Lee Chin in 2019.

O’Hanlon, 33, was thrice nominated for an All-Star (2016, 2017 and 2019), while he also played underage football for Wexford.