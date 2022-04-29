Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 29 April 2022
Henry Shefflin names unchanged Galway team for Kilkenny showdown

Brian Cody makes one change to the Cats starting 15, while Lee Chin returns for Wexford.

By The42 Team Friday 29 Apr 2022, 10:36 PM
Galway boss Henry Shefflin goes up against his native county on Sunday.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

GALWAY SENIOR HURLING boss Henry Shefflin has named an unchanged starting team as he goes up against his native Kilkenny in Leinster championship action on Sunday.

Shefflin sticks with the same 15 that began against Westmeath last weekend, in the Cats’ legend’s first championship win as Tribe boss. 

Conor Whelan, who has been absent through injury in recent weeks, is named on the bench.

Kilkenny, meanwhile, make one change to the team that started against Laois last time out.

Brian Cody calls on Cillian Buckley to line out in midfield, while John Donnelly drops to the bench.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Sunday is 2pm [live on RTE 2]. There’s three other inter-county hurling clashes down for decision that day.

Elsewhere, Lee Chin returns to captain Wexford in one of four changes to the starting line-up from last week’s defeat to Dublin.

Chin, Conor Devitt, Jack O’Connor and Conor Hearne are all in from the start against Laois, with Connal Flood, Oisin Cullen, Kevin Foley and Mikie Dwyer making way.

Portlaoise’s O’Moore Park hosts that one at 2.30pm, with the hosts yet to name their team.

Dublin boss Mattie Kenny makes one change for his side’s trip to Mullingar to face Westmeath. Shane Barrett starts ahead of James Madden, with throw-in down for 3pm.

The Midlanders, Cork and Clare are also yet to show their respective hands as of Friday night. The Rebels say they will name their team at 8pm tomorrow. 

Galway (v Kilkenny)

1 Éanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

2 Jack Grealish (Gort), 3 Daithí Burke (Turloughmore, captain), 4 Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)

5 Pádraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh), 6 Gearóid McInerney (Oranmore/Maree), 7 Fintan Burke (St Thomas’)

8. Jospeh Cooney (Sarsfields), 9. Tom Monaghan (Craughwell),

10 David Burke (St Thomas’), 11 Conor Cooney (St Thomas’), 12. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan) 

13 Evan Niland (Clarinbridge), 14 Brian Concannon, 15 Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh).

Kilkenny (v Galway)

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Mikey Butler (O’Loughlin Gaels), 3. Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels), 4. Tommy Walsh (Tullaroan)

5. Michael Carey (Young Irelands), 6. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels), 7. Conor Browne (James Stephens)

8. James Maher (St. Lachtain’s), 9. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro)

10. Walter Walsh (Tullogher-Rosbercon), 11. Pádraig Walsh (Tullaroan), 12. Adrian Mullen (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan), 14. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks), 15. Eoin Cody (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

Wexford (v Laois)

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)

2. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers), 3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees), 4. Conor Devitt (Tara Rocks)

5. Pádraig Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn), 6. Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien) 7. Matthew O’Hanlon (St. James’)

8. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St. Anne’s), 9. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers, captain)

10. Liam Óg McGovern (St. Anne’s), 11. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s), 12. Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Eanna)

13. Rory O’Connor (St. Martin’s), 14. Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna), 15. Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers).

Dublin (v Westmeath)

1. Seán Brennan (Cuala)

2. John Bellew (Lucan Sarsfields), 3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille), 4. Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala)

5. Donnacha Ryan (St. Brigid’s), 6. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf), 7. Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)

8. Conor Burke (St. Vincent’s), 9. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

10. Donal Burke (Na Fianna), 11. Riain McBride (St. Vincent’s), 12 Danny Sutcliffe (St. Jude’s)

13. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes), 14 Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes), 15. Aidan Mellett (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)

Sunday’s hurling fixtures

Leinster SHC

Galway v Kilkenny, 2pm – live on RTÉ

Laois v Wexford, 2.30pm

Westmeath v Dublin, 3pm

Munster SHC

Cork v Clare, 2pm.

