Ireland lock Henderson has big decision to make after offer from Japan

IRELAND LOCK AND Ulster captain Iain Henderson is weighing up a strong offer from a Japanese club as he considers whether to re-sign on home soil.

The 31-year-old’s central IRFU contract is due to expire after this year’s World Cup and The42 understands he has received an enticing offer from Japan.

It’s believed Henderson had already received a contract extension offer from the IRFU and Ulster, with the initial forecast being that he was highly likely to stay at home beyond the World Cup. There are still real hopes within Ireland that he will re-sign.

However, the offer from Japan arrived more recently and Henderson is believed to be considering what would be a big financial upgrade compared to what he would earn on these shores. Moving abroad would mean Henderson no longer being picked by Ireland.

Advertisement

Henderson has been capped by Ireland 72 times but missed Saturday’s Grand Slam-sealing win over England after fracturing his forearm against Scotland the weekend before. That setback was a continuation of the cruel lack of luck Henderson has had with injuries during his career.

He has been the Ulster captain since succeeding Rory Best in 2019 and is a key player in Dan McFarland’s side, so the IRFU and the northern province are keen for him to remain at home beyond the end of his current deal.

Henderson was linked to French side Toulouse last month but it’s understood that there was no concrete connection with the Top 14 club.

However, the offer from Japan will understandably come in for serious consideration as Henderson attempts to make a final decision. With a young family to factor in, the two-time Lions tourist has a big call to make.

Having come through school at Belfast Royal Academy, the Craigavon man burst into the wider Irish rugby consciousness through his performances for the Ireland U20s in 2011 and 2012.

Henderson made his senior Ulster debut in April 2012 and then advanced to win his first Ireland Test cap in November of the same year, coming off the bench against South Africa in Dublin.

Capable of playing in the second row or at blindside flanker, Henderson’s explosive athleticism helped him to rise to prominent roles with province and country. He was involved off the bench in the 2014 and 2015 Six Nations successes under Joe Schmidt, before starting three games at the 2015 World Cup.

Henderson was a prominent figure in Ireland’s Grand Slam success in 2018, while he started four games at the 2019 World Cup. This year, Henderson played in the first four games of Ireland’s Grand Slam campaign, with two starts, before that fractured forearm ruled him out of last weekend’s win over England.

Henderson has made 139 appearances for Ulster and took over as skipper when Best retired after the 2019 World Cup. He has spoken in the recent past about his frustration at not tasting trophy success with his province, but Henderson is now sidelined after surgery on his forearm.