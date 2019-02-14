Henderson back from injury in time for Ulster's clash with Ospreys (and Ireland's visit to Italy)

Henderson's hand has limited him to three appearances for Ulster since October.

IAIN HENDERSON IS set to make another surprise early return from injury and will aim to play his way into international contention when Ulster travel to take on Ospreys tomorrow (kick-off 19.35, eir Sport).

The powerful second row picked up a finger injury in Ulster’s away win over Leicester Tigers in January and was expected to be sidelined for ‘several weeks’.

A month earlier, the Ireland and Lions forward faced a projected three months out after surgery on a thumb injury, but was back five weeks later for the visit to Welford Road.

Joe Schmidt will be grateful to see Henderson return to action and increase Ireland’s second row options ahead of the round three trip to Italy. Devin Toner’s ankle injury will keep him out until March, while Tadhg Beirne is still working his way back from knee trouble.

Henderson starts alongside Alan O’Connor, who captains the side. Jordi Murphy and John Cooney have been released from Ireland camp for the fixture.

Michael Lowry starts at out-half, with Stuart McCloskey earning his 100th cap alongside veteran Darren Cave.

Ulster:

15. Peter Nelson

14. Angus Kernohan

13. Darren Cave

12. Stuart McCloskey

11. Louis Ludik

10. Mike Lowry

9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan

2. Rob Herring

3. Marty Moore

4. Alan O’Connor (captain)

5. Iain Henderson

6. Clive Ross

7. Jordi Murphy

8. Nick Timoney

Replacements:

16. John Andrew

17. Andy Warwick

18. Tom O’Toole

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. Sean Reidy

21. Dan Shanahan

22. James Hume

23. Rob Lyttle

Ospreys:

15 Dan Evans

14 Hanno Dirksen

13 Cory Allen

12 Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler

11 Luke Morgan

10 Sam Davies (Capt)

9 Tom Habberfield

1 Jordan Lay

2 Scott Baldwin

3 Tom Botha

4 Lloyd Ashley

5 Bradley Davies

6 Olly Cracknell

7 Sam Cross

8 James King

Replacements

16 Scott Otten

17 Rowan Jenkins

18 Ma’afu Fia

19 Will Griffiths

20 Rob McCusker

21 Matthew Aubrey

22 Luke Price

23 Keelan Giles

