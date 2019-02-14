This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 14 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Henderson back from injury in time for Ulster's clash with Ospreys (and Ireland's visit to Italy)

The lock has been hampered by thumb and finger injuries since December, but will join Jordi Murphy and John Cooney in action for Ulster tomorrow.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 14 Feb 2019, 12:01 PM
53 minutes ago 1,494 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4493232
Henderson's hand has limited him to three appearances for Ulster since October.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Henderson's hand has limited him to three appearances for Ulster since October.
Henderson's hand has limited him to three appearances for Ulster since October.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

IAIN HENDERSON IS set to make another surprise early return from injury and will aim to play his way into international contention when Ulster travel to take on Ospreys tomorrow (kick-off 19.35, eir Sport).

The powerful second row picked up a finger injury in Ulster’s away win over Leicester Tigers in January and was expected to be sidelined for ‘several weeks’.

A month earlier, the Ireland and Lions forward faced a projected three months out after surgery on a thumb injury, but was back five weeks later for the visit to Welford Road.

Joe Schmidt will be grateful to see Henderson return to action and increase Ireland’s second row options ahead of the round three trip to Italy.  Devin Toner’s ankle injury will keep him out until March, while Tadhg Beirne is still working his way back from knee trouble.

Henderson starts alongside Alan O’Connor, who captains the side. Jordi Murphy and John Cooney have been released from Ireland camp for the fixture.

Michael Lowry starts at out-half, with Stuart McCloskey earning his 100th cap alongside veteran Darren Cave.

Ulster:

15. Peter Nelson
14. Angus Kernohan
13. Darren Cave
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Louis Ludik
10. Mike Lowry
9. John Cooney

1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rob Herring
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor (captain)
5. Iain Henderson
6. Clive Ross
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Nick Timoney

Replacements: 

16. John Andrew
17. Andy Warwick
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Kieran Treadwell
20. Sean Reidy
21. Dan Shanahan
22. James Hume
23. Rob Lyttle

Ospreys:

15 Dan Evans
14 Hanno Dirksen
13 Cory Allen
12 Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler
11 Luke Morgan
10 Sam Davies (Capt)
9 Tom Habberfield

1 Jordan Lay
2 Scott Baldwin
3 Tom Botha
4 Lloyd Ashley
5 Bradley Davies
6 Olly Cracknell
7 Sam Cross
8 James King

Replacements

16 Scott Otten
17 Rowan Jenkins
18 Ma’afu Fia
19 Will Griffiths
20 Rob McCusker
21 Matthew Aubrey
22 Luke Price
23 Keelan Giles 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Analysis: How Ireland's defence adapted after harsh English lessons
    Analysis: How Ireland's defence adapted after harsh English lessons
    Marmion set for Connacht return ahead of Ireland's trip to Italy
    Ex-England U20 captain earns call-up to Italy squad ahead of Ireland clash
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Jurgen Klopp charged for questioning integrity of referee
    Jurgen Klopp charged for questioning integrity of referee
    PSG's Di Maria 'never spoke badly' about United but expected jeers upon return
    Liverpool pair urge German striker Werner to make Anfield switch
    ENGLAND
    West Indies' Shannon Gabriel apologises to Joe Root and reveals what was said between players
    West Indies' Shannon Gabriel apologises to Joe Root and reveals what was said between players
    'If you're a proud Englishman, you don't come and play for us' - Kilbane
    Rice decision is a reminder of what Ireland have been getting wrong for decades
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Manchester United 'mentor' Eric Harrison dies at 81
    Manchester United 'mentor' Eric Harrison dies at 81
    Solskjaer: I can't do anything about struggling Sanchez
    PSG humbling and Pogba red leaves Solskjaer and United needing second-leg miracle

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie