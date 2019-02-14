Henderson back from injury in time for Ulster's clash with Ospreys (and Ireland's visit to Italy)

IAIN HENDERSON IS set to make another surprise early return from injury and will aim to play his way into international contention when Ulster travel to take on Ospreys tomorrow (kick-off 19.35, eir Sport).
The powerful second row picked up a finger injury in Ulster’s away win over Leicester Tigers in January and was expected to be sidelined for ‘several weeks’.
A month earlier, the Ireland and Lions forward faced a projected three months out after surgery on a thumb injury, but was back five weeks later for the visit to Welford Road.
Joe Schmidt will be grateful to see Henderson return to action and increase Ireland’s second row options ahead of the round three trip to Italy. Devin Toner’s ankle injury will keep him out until March, while Tadhg Beirne is still working his way back from knee trouble.
Henderson starts alongside Alan O’Connor, who captains the side. Jordi Murphy and John Cooney have been released from Ireland camp for the fixture.
Michael Lowry starts at out-half, with Stuart McCloskey earning his 100th cap alongside veteran Darren Cave.
Ulster:
15. Peter Nelson
14. Angus Kernohan
13. Darren Cave
12. Stuart McCloskey
11. Louis Ludik
10. Mike Lowry
9. John Cooney
1. Eric O’Sullivan
2. Rob Herring
3. Marty Moore
4. Alan O’Connor (captain)
5. Iain Henderson
6. Clive Ross
7. Jordi Murphy
8. Nick Timoney
Replacements:
16. John Andrew
17. Andy Warwick
18. Tom O’Toole
19. Kieran Treadwell
20. Sean Reidy
21. Dan Shanahan
22. James Hume
23. Rob Lyttle
Ospreys:
15 Dan Evans
14 Hanno Dirksen
13 Cory Allen
12 Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler
11 Luke Morgan
10 Sam Davies (Capt)
9 Tom Habberfield
1 Jordan Lay
2 Scott Baldwin
3 Tom Botha
4 Lloyd Ashley
5 Bradley Davies
6 Olly Cracknell
7 Sam Cross
8 James King
Replacements
16 Scott Otten
17 Rowan Jenkins
18 Ma’afu Fia
19 Will Griffiths
20 Rob McCusker
21 Matthew Aubrey
22 Luke Price
23 Keelan Giles
