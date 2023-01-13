Fit-again Madigan starts Ulster's daunting trip to holders La Rochelle

FIT-AGAIN IAN Madigan will start Saturday’s Champions Cup clash against holders La Rochelle as Ulster desperately seek a performance that will jolt them out of their recent slump.

Dan McFarland’s side have lost four of their last five in all competitions, including back-to-back defeats in their first two European outings and, most recently, defeat on the road to Benetton in the United Rugby Championship last weekend.

Madigan, who has been out with a knee injury since October, returns at out-half alongside Nathan Doak for the daunting trip to the Stade Marcel Deflandre (5.30pm, BT Sport).

McFarland makes nine changes in total from the side beaten in Italy last week with only Michael Lowry and Jacob Stockdale retaining their places among the backs, and Rob Herring, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Kieran Treadwell and captain Iain Henderson in the forwards.

“We were a whisker away from winning our last three games,” McFarland said.

“If we work hard, we will turn a corner and start playing better, and ultimately, we will win games.

“Stade Rochelais are a big team, both in terms of size and how many talented players they have. The players selected for Saturday will relish it, and it’s a great opportunity for us to go up against the best.”

Ulster Rugby: Michael Lowry, Rob Lyttle, Stewart Moore, Luke Marshall, Jacob Stockdale, Ian Madigan, Nathan Doak; Rory Sutherland, Rob Herring, Jeff Toomaga-Allen, Alan O’Connor, Kieran Treadwell, Iain Henderson (capt), Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: John Andrew, Eric O’Sullivan, Andy Warwick, Harry Sheridan, David McCann, Michael McDonald, Billy Burns, Ethan McIlroy.

