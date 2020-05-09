This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 9 May, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dubliner Ian McKinley chases 'elusive' Italy win as his story becomes a film

‘Sometimes you look at yourself on the big screen and you put your hands in your head a little bit, but if people get value out of the story that’s obviously the main aim.’

By AFP Saturday 9 May 2020, 1:11 PM
32 minutes ago 612 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5094891
Look Beyond: Ian McKinley.
Image: Gareth Fuller
Look Beyond: Ian McKinley.
Look Beyond: Ian McKinley.
Image: Gareth Fuller

ITALY’S IAN MCKINLEY has defended the Azzurri’s dire Six Nations record, as the Irish-born fly-half’s inspiring return to elite rugby after being blinded in one eye has been turned into a documentary film.

“Lo Sguardo Oltre – Look Beyond,” follows his life from Dublin to Treviso and is now available to view on Amazon Prime in Britain and Ireland, and in Italy from 18 May.

McKinley missed out when the film was screened at the Cannes and the Venice film festivals last year as the 30-year-old was busy training.

And the Dubliner, who has played for his adopted country since November 2017, defends the Azzurri despite a 15th Six Nations wooden spoon beckoning when the coronavirus pandemic stopped the tournament in March.

“There’s a lot of criticism thrown at the Italian national team with the Six Nations results and not winning for a long time,” McKinley said from his home in Treviso. 

“The players know that, we all know that, but people are working very hard to try and rectify that, to change that winning mentality, but it’s a long process. 

“We’re all competitors, we all want to win, not winning games hurts a lot,” continued McKinley whose last game for Italy was a 29-10 Rugby World Cup warm-up defeat against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium last August.

You see players working their butts off day in, day out trying to close the gap and trying to get that elusive win.

McKinley doesn’t like losing.

And ‘Look Beyond’ tells the story of his fight, with the help of his brother Philip, and specially-designed goggles, to find a way back on the field.

He lost the sight in his left eye when a player’s stud punctured his eyeball in January 2010.

The former Leinster and Ireland U0 stand-off was forced to retire a year later, ending his dream of playing for Ireland.

“(It’s) a story of two brothers who join forces to overcome the problems deriving from Ian’s disability,” Italian director Lia Beltrami said of the 67-minute documentary.

Their story is meant to inspire all those young people who lose heart due to disabilities, loneliness and inner pain and never give up.

- ‘Very personal’ -

His career seemingly over, McKinley moved to Italy eight years ago to start coaching in Udine, in the north-east near the border with Slovenia.

But he desperately missed playing and finally his dream was realised when his brother asked a student from Ireland’s National College Art and Design to help design special protective goggles.

McKinley was soon playing in the Italian third-tier before a move to semi-professional Viadana, then to Zebre for Pro12 action as injury cover and finally to Treviso in 2016.

Source: TVCO/YouTube

Then coach Conor O’Shea gave him his debut in November 2017 against Fiji, and he kicked a penalty in a 19-10 win. He now has eight caps for Italy.

But the fight didn’t end with his return to playing with Ireland as France and England refused to allow players with goggles on the pitch.

The McKinleys don’t give up and thanks to an extensive class-action victory the battle to allow 1,500 players worldwide to play with the protective goggles no one is left behind,” Beltrami added.

The film’s premier in Dublin didn’t come about because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it has gone onto the online streaming platform and various channels.

“It’s a very strange feeling opening up your whole world to the general public,” said McKinley.

“It’s not done as a film, it’s very much a camera that’s opened up into my home, and interviews people that I know, it’s very personal.

Sometimes you look at yourself on the big screen and you put your hands in your head a little bit, but if people get value out of the story that’s obviously the main aim of it.

“It will hopefully inspire people and show how it is to have a good group of people around you and that’s really been the biggest thing I’ve relished about this.”

© – AFP 2020  

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie