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Ibrahima Konate.
On the Move

Ibrahima Konate joins Real Madrid from Liverpool

Defender has signed a four-year deal with Jose Mourinho’s side.
10.54am, 18 Jun 2026

REAL MADRID CONFIRMED the arrival of defender Ibrahima Konate from Liverpool on Thursday on a four-year deal at the end of his contract at Anfield.

Los Blancos and centre-back Konate “reached an agreement for him to become a Real Madrid player for the next four seasons, until 30 June 2030,” said the Spanish giants in a statement.

The 27-year-old moved to Liverpool in 2021 from RB Leipzig, playing 183 times and winning the Premier League in 2025 and the FA Cup in 2022 amongst other silverware.

Reinforced 

The defender, currently at the World Cup with France, joins a Real side already reinforced this summer by the arrival of Jose Mourinho as coach, as well as the signings of Spain left-back Marc Cucurella and Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Los Blancos have been linked also with Inter Milan wing-back Denzel Dumfries, as they overhaul their squad after going two consecutive seasons without a major trophy.

Real have renewed the contract of centre-back Antonio Rudiger until 2027, after Dani Carvajal and David Alaba left the club at the end of their contracts at the Santiago Bernabeu.

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