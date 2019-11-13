'I came, I saw, I conquered, now go back to baseball' – Ibrahimovic confirms LA Galaxy exit

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC’S LA Galaxy departure appears imminent after he made a typically grandiose statement on Wednesday, telling MLS fans they can ‘go back to watching baseball’ now that he will be leaving.

Ibrahimovic joined Galaxy in March 2018 after leaving Manchester United on a free transfer and went on to cause a stir in MLS, scoring 53 goals in 58 matches.

Over the course of his career, the 38-year-old established a reputation as an outspoken and extremely confident individual and there is little doubt the Swede’s personality left a mark on football in the United States.

From criticising his own team to claiming he was “happy for Toronto because they’ll be remembered as my 500th victim,” after scoring his 500th career goal, Ibrahimovic’s charisma often had him making headlines.

His departure announcement on Twitter — which was retweeted by Galaxy — had Ibrahimovic’s personality stamped all over it, as he claimed he had “conquered” MLS before suggesting supporters need no longer watch the league.

He wrote: “I came, I saw, I conquered. Thank you LA Galaxy for making me feel alive again.

To the Galaxy fans – you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues… Now go back to watch baseball.”

Ibrahimovic’s future has been the subject of speculation for several months, with numerous clubs reportedly interested in him.

With Ibrahimovic’s contract up at the end of the year, Galaxy revealed at the end of October that they had planned talks with him, but it appears another move is on the cards.

Among the clubs to publicly express a desire to sign him are Napoli, Bologna and Perth Glory, while MLS commissioner Don Garber claimed Ibrahimovic is set to return to AC Milan, despite calling them a “disaster” last month.