Friday 5 November 2021
'I’d never put a player at risk' - Carsley responds to Klopp criticism

The Liverpool manager was unhappy that Curtis Jones returned from England U21 injured last month.

By Press Association Friday 5 Nov 2021, 12:19 PM
Image: Alamy
BOSS LEE CARSLEY insists he would never put his England U21 stars at risk after criticism from Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool manager Klopp was unhappy that Curtis Jones returned to Anfield injured after international duty last month. He questioned why Jones played 33 minutes against Andorra – where he set up Emile Smith Rowe’s winner after coming off the bench.

Jones had missed the Euro 2023 qualifying draw in Slovenia with a groin issue and aggravated it in the 1-0 win in Andorra. He is missing this month’s games against the Czech Republic and Georgia with an eye injury and Carsley insisted there is no issue with Liverpool.

The former Ireland midfielder said: “No, definitely not. One thing as a coach who has been around younger players and prides myself in developing players, I’d never put a player at risk injury-wise.

“It’s best for us they are playing for their clubs because it gives us a better case to push them forward to the seniors. Ultimately we want them playing for their first teams and our senior team.

“I’ve not spoken to Jurgen. Curtis made a key contribution in that game, coming on as a sub and setting up the goal which was a real important goal for us.

“He is a player I enjoy working with, he is very good in camp, he is good on and off the pitch. He is a player I look forward to working with in the future.

“He’s not involved in this squad, he got injured before the Champions League game (against Atletico Madrid), which is unfortunate for us because he is a key player.”

