Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 8 February, 2020
Ighalo won't join Man United's training camp due to fears over coronavirus travel restrictions

United are concerned that Ighalo may not be allowed back into the country if he joins them for their warm-weather break in Spain.

By The42 Team Saturday 8 Feb 2020, 2:05 PM
49 minutes ago 1,736 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4998220
Ighlao: joined from Shanghai Shenhua in China.
ODION IGHALO WILL not travel to Spain for Manchester United’s warm-weather training camp due to uncertainty relating to travel restrictions associated with the coronavirus outbreak.

United fear he will not be allowed back into England because of precautionary measures in place for anyone who has been in China in recent weeks, with Ighalo having played for Shanghai Shenhua prior to his loan move to Old Trafford.

As the coronavirus spreads globally, several countries have cut down on travel to and from China, potentially causing complications for the Nigerian who joined United on a temporary deal until the end of the season on deadline day.

“Odion will stay in Manchester, because he arrived from China in the last 14 days,” Solskjaer told MUTV.

“Because of the situation in China, we’re not sure if he’d be allowed back into England if he leaves the country again, so he’s staying here working with a personal coach, individual programme and his family then can settle in England as well. That’s a plus.

“Of course he might have liked to have come with the players and got to know them, but the risk [of potential border restrictions tightening]… we don’t want to take that.”

United return from their Spain training camp to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on 17 February before the first leg of their Europa League knockout tie against Club Brugge.

And Solskjaer sees the team’s trip as an opportunity to recuperate ahead of a busy spell in the fixture list, with both Scott McTominay and Axel Tuanzebe able to travel with the squad to provide a timely fitness boost.

“Of course, we come back and we kick on. We want to get results,” Solskjaer added.

“Towards the end now, before this break, we played okay and didn’t concede too many goals. But we didn’t create chances and missed that little bit of spark, I felt. Maybe because of the mental tiredness.

“Physically, they did really well in every aspects of the games but mentally, now, we kick on.”

United are seventh in the Premier League after 25 matches and sit six points behind Chelsea, who occupy the last Champions League qualification spot.

