O'Gara hopes to give Waterford-born wing Anagu his Top 14 shot soon

SCANNING THROUGH THE Ireland U20 team-sheets for their recent Six Nations warm-up games against Leinster and Munster development sides, one name clearly stood out.

Ike Anagu (La Rochelle/IQ Rugby).

A catch-up on the 19-year-old wing’s background reveals a fascinating story. Anagu was born in Waterford in 2003 but moved to South Africa with his family when he was eight-years-old.

He was a prospect in both rugby and basketball at St John’s College in Johannesburg but the oval ball won out eventually. Anagu represented the Golden Lions provincial side at the Grant Khomo Week, as well as shining for his school in the well-regarded Monnas Centenary Rugby Festival.

His talent was identified by Top 14 club La Rochelle, who signed him to their academy set-up in 2021. Anagu has been with Ronan O’Gara’s club for just over a year and is now set to be named in the Ireland U20 squad for the Six Nations tomorrow.

A tall, powerful athlete, Anagu can also play in the centre or at fullback, meaning he is a versatile option for Richie Murphy’s side. Strong performances for the U20s will surely lead to interest from the Irish provinces.

Meanwhile, Anagu is highly rated by O’Gara and co. in La Rochelle. The French club hope that he will eventually become JIFF [Joueurs Issus des Filières de Formation].

In order to do so, a player must spend three years in a French club’s academy before the age of 21 or have been officially licensed to play in France for five years before they turn 23. Being JIFF is important because Top 14 rules mean clubs must include an average of 17 JIFF players in their matchday squads over the course of the season.

Even if he does play Six Nations games for the Ireland U20s, Anagu won’t be ‘captured’ by Ireland and will still be eligible for South Africa, having spent 10 consecutive years living there. He could also become French-qualified if he lives there for five years in total.

Ben Brady / INPHO Anagu can play in midfield or the back three. Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

It remains to be seen what happens with this talented young back, but O’Gara is very keen to hang onto him in La Rochelle.

“It’s interesting, a great story,” said O’Gara.

“Obviously, I have him locked in here but he wants to play for Ireland. For him, he needs to be smart and become JIFF-qualified. For a kid that hasn’t much, it would be great for him to hopefully financially secure his future.

“So if he gets JIFF-qualified, he has a way better chance of having an option of a professional career because if you’re non-JIFF, you have a third of a chance of that.

“He went back [to Ireland with the U20s] and I had a few texts from the boys going, ‘He’s one of your boys?’ and I said he was!

“I don’t know what his best position is.

“He could be a belting 12 or he could be a dominant winger. He’s very young still but hopefully we get a Top 14 game into him soon.”

