'He’s told me that his dream is to play with Ireland' - Anagu one to watch for U20s

IRELAND U20S HEAD coach Richie Murphy has expressed his delight at having Ike Anagu on board for the forthcoming Six Nations Championship.

Originally from Waterford, Anagu moved to South Africa a little over a decade ago and subsequently joined the La Rochelle Academy in 2021. He remains eligible to represent the Springboks and could also qualify for France under the residency rule if he stays there for five years or more, but Murphy managed to get Anagu into his set-up after being made aware of his background.

He was named yesterday in a 32-strong Championship squad at the head office of team sponsor PwC on Dublin’s North Wall Quay. The only IQ Rugby representative in his selection, Murphy will be hoping Anagu can produce the goods as the latest crop of Irish U20s looks to follow up the magnificent Grand Slam triumph of 2022.

First up for the defending champions on 3 February is an away assignment against Wales at Colwyn Bay.

“He’s fitted in really well. He’s a very pleasant and hard working young man. He has a lot to learn, but is very hungry. He’s getting that information and that help through our coaches and the other players as well. He is very versatile. He plays most of his rugby as a centre over in La Rochelle, but when you talk to him he talks and thinks probably more like an outside back for us,” Murphy acknowledged of Anagu.

“The ball carry is a big thing. He’s a decent defender, quite solid and understands his position quite well. We haven’t really seen the best of him in training. We’ve seen him up and running a few times, where he looks really impressive. 95 kilos, about 6’2, playing on the wing at U20s level. It will be very interesting to see what happens.

“It is difficult for someone like Ike who is coming in from outside our system. Then with international windows we have to work with that, because he has to go back and play with La Rochelle. We have to limit the amount of time he spends with the squad. We will have to see how that progresses, but up to now he has fitted in really well.”

Although it remains to be seen what the future holds for Anagu, he has made it very clear where his loyalties lie from an international perspective at the present moment.

“We have a very talented young man who’s obviously Irish. We decided to make contact and see if he was interested in playing. Ike, in the conversations I’ve had with him, he’s told me that his dream is to play with Ireland. Let’s see where that goes.”

When you look through the squad Murphy has selected for this year’s Championship, there are a number of players who will be looking to maintain a strong family legacy in the international arena. The Sheahan brothers – Danny and Jacob – are nephews of former Ireland hooker Frankie Sheahan, while Evan O’Connell is the same relation to ex-international skipper and current senior forwards coach Paul O’Connell.

Morgan Treacy / INPHO Murphy speaking at a press conference yesterday. Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Additionally, Leinster duo Sam Prendergast and Paddy McCarthy have also made the cut three years on from seeing their respective siblings – recent Ireland senior debutants Cian and Joe – featuring at the same age grade.

While Diarmuid Mangan, Conor O’Tighearnaigh and James McNabney return from last year’s Grand Slam-winning group, it is Blackrock College graduate Gus McCarthy who has been named as team captain.

There are a number of players who are ruled out of contention through injury – for the early rounds of the Championship at least – but this didn’t make Murphy’s job of selecting the squad any easier.

“Picking 32 players is tough. The team came together really well last year. There’s been a high level of competition for places. There are guys who would make the 23 last year and the year before who wouldn’t make it this year,” Murphy added.

“In certain positions it’s the other way around, it’s just the luck of the draw. For instance, we have four second rows who are all over 6’6. All very good rugby players, so someone has to miss out there. There are five guys who can play in that position, but we can only put three in the squad.”