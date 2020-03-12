Impressive goalscoring form earns Championship Player of the Month nomination for Hogan

Scott Hogan was most recently capped by Ireland in last October's 2-0 defeat to Switzerland.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Scott Hogan has been recognised for his red-hot goalscoring form.

The striker is one of four nominees for the Championship Player of the Month award for February.

Hogan, who has won eight senior caps for Ireland, has made a very positive impression since joining Birmingham City on loan from Aston Villa in January.

The 27-year-old has found the net seven times in the eight Championship games he has played for Birmingham.

The other nominees are Fulham striker Alexandar Mitrovic, Wigan Athletic midfielder Sam Morsy and Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow.

Earlier this week, Hogan’s form earned him praise from Ireland manager Mick McCarthy, who is due to name his squad tomorrow for the Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia which – as things stand – is still scheduled to go ahead on 26 March.

McCarthy said: “Terry [Connor, Ireland assistant manager] has seen a lot of Scott in recent weeks and his confidence is sky high. That’s not a surprise with the way he has been scoring goals for Birmingham.

“This latest loan move has worked out really well for Scott and for Ireland as well. If he brings those goalscoring boots to Slovakia we will all be happy.”

