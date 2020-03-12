This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 12 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Impressive goalscoring form earns Championship Player of the Month nomination for Hogan

Things are going well for the Ireland striker.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 12 Mar 2020, 4:04 PM
20 minutes ago 293 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5043958
Scott Hogan was most recently capped by Ireland in last October's 2-0 defeat to Switzerland.
Image: PA
Scott Hogan was most recently capped by Ireland in last October's 2-0 defeat to Switzerland.
Scott Hogan was most recently capped by Ireland in last October's 2-0 defeat to Switzerland.
Image: PA

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND international Scott Hogan has been recognised for his red-hot goalscoring form.

The striker is one of four nominees for the Championship Player of the Month award for February.

Hogan, who has won eight senior caps for Ireland, has made a very positive impression since joining Birmingham City on loan from Aston Villa in January.

The 27-year-old has found the net seven times in the eight Championship games he has played for Birmingham. 

The other nominees are Fulham striker Alexandar Mitrovic, Wigan Athletic midfielder Sam Morsy and Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow.

Earlier this week, Hogan’s form earned him praise from Ireland manager Mick McCarthy, who is due to name his squad tomorrow for the Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia which – as things stand – is still scheduled to go ahead on 26 March.

McCarthy said: “Terry [Connor, Ireland assistant manager] has seen a lot of Scott in recent weeks and his confidence is sky high. That’s not a surprise with the way he has been scoring goals for Birmingham.

“This latest loan move has worked out really well for Scott and for Ireland as well. If he brings those goalscoring boots to Slovakia we will all be happy.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Related Read

12.03.20 Ireland's Enda Stevens rewarded with new long-term deal at Sheffield United

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie