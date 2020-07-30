This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 19 °C Thursday 30 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Criminal proceedings brought against Fifa president Infantino

Swiss federal prosecutor Stefan Keller says there are ‘indications of criminal conduct’.

By Press Association Thursday 30 Jul 2020, 2:47 PM
58 minutes ago 5,071 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/5163933
File photo of Infantino ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Image: Nick Potts
File photo of Infantino ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
File photo of Infantino ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Image: Nick Potts

THE SWISS SPECIAL federal public prosecutor has opened criminal proceedings against FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

The proceedings follow an investigation by the prosecutor, Stefan Keller, into complaints regarding meetings between Infantino, Swiss attorney general Michael Lauber and the chief public prosecutor of the Upper Valais, Rinaldo Arnold.

A statement from the Swiss federal council said Keller has concluded that there are “indications of criminal conduct” in connection with those meetings.

The statement added: “This concerns abuse of public office (Article 312 of the Swiss Criminal Code), breach of official secrecy (Article 320 of the Swiss Criminal Code), assisting offenders (Article 305 of the Swiss Criminal Code) and incitement to these acts. Additional criminal acts and the commencement of further proceedings remain reserved.”

It was confirmed in the same statement that Keller is seeking approval from the relevant Swiss parliamentary committees to open criminal proceedings against Lauber.

The statement concluded: “The presumption of innocence applies to attorney general Michael Lauber, FIFA president Gianni Infantino and chief public prosecutor Rinaldo Arnold.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Lauber and Infantino met twice in 2016, the year Infantino was elected FIFA president.

Infantino was asked about the case at last month’s FIFA Council meeting, and described the formal complaints against him as “absurd”.

“To meet with the head prosecutor or attorney general of Switzerland is perfectly legitimate and it’s perfectly legal,” he said.

FIFA has been approached for comment.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie