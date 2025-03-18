Advertisement
Mark Walsh and Inothewayurthinkin winning the Gold Cup. Tom Maher/INPHO
Gold Cup hero Inothewayurthinkin ruled out of Grand National bid

Trainer Gavin Cromwell confirmed on Tuesday morning that his charge will not line up in the world’s most famous steeplechase on 5 April.
1.21pm, 18 Mar 2025

CHELTENHAM GOLD CUP hero Inothewayurthinkin will not bid for an historic double in the Randox Grand National at Aintree next month, his trainer Gavin Cromwell has announced.

The JP McManus-owned seven-year-old repaid the faith of his connections after being supplemented for the blue riband with a fantastic victory under Mark Walsh at Prestbury Park on Friday, powering clear of dual Gold Cup hero Galopin Des Champs on the run-in.

Inothewayurthinkin was already Grand National favourite and in the immediate aftermath of his Gold Cup success was cut to a best-priced 3-1 to become only the second horse to win National Hunt racing’s two most prestigious prizes after Golden Miller, who completed the double in 1934.

However, after taking a few days to mull over the decision, Cromwell confirmed on Tuesday morning that his charge will not line up in the world’s most famous steeplechase on April 5.

