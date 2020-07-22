This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 23 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Juventus can claim Serie A title tomorrow after Inter drop points again

Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez both went close as Antonio Conte’s side drew with Fiorentina.

By AFP Wednesday 22 Jul 2020, 11:49 PM
1 hour ago 793 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5157325
Inter's Alexis Sanchez pictured during this evening's goalless draw with Fiorentina.
Image: Piero Cruciatti/Lapresse
Inter's Alexis Sanchez pictured during this evening's goalless draw with Fiorentina.
Inter's Alexis Sanchez pictured during this evening's goalless draw with Fiorentina.
Image: Piero Cruciatti/Lapresse

INTER MILAN’S GOALLESS draw against Fiorentina this evening left Juventus needing just one more win to claim a ninth consecutive Serie A title.

Juve are six points clear of second-placed Atalanta and can claim their 36th ‘Scudetto’ tomorrow with a win at struggling Udinese.

Antonio Conte’s Inter are third, one point behind Atalanta with three games to play, despite having dominated for long periods under the rain at the San Siro.

A Romelu Lukaku header hit the woodwork after 18 minutes with Alexis Sanchez also missing a chance for the winner just after the break. Fiorentina goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano pulled off a string of saves, denying Nicolo Barella and Lukaku from close range.

Inter’s place in the Champions League next season is assured but they could now finish fourth, with Lazio four points back ahead of their match with 13th-placed Cagliari tomorrow.

Roma, meanwhile, move back fifth ahead of AC Milan, who beat Sassuolo on Tuesday, after routing already-relegated SPAL 6-1.

Bruno Peres scored a second-half brace with Carles Perez scoring his first Serie A goal for the visitors, with Nikola Kalinic and Nicolo Zaniolo also on target.

Zaniolo’s goal in the final minute was a superb individual run and finish, and came after rumours of the rising star’s involvement in a dressing room bust-up.

Roma are two points ahead of Milan, with the two teams already assured of Europa League football next season, with Napoli seventh, three points further back after falling 2-1 at Parma.

Gianluca Caprari and Dejan Kulusevski ended a miserable run for Parma in a match in which all three goals were scored from the penalty spot.

A run of six defeats and one draw in Parma’s previous seven matches was brought to an end thanks to the two spot-kicks which came late in each half.

It was a second loss since the return of football in Italy for Gennaro Gattuso’s Napoli, whose Champions League last 16 second-leg match against Barcelona is weeks away. Napoli have already qualified for the Europa League after winning the Italian Cup.

At the bottom of the table, Genoa beat city rivals Sampdoria 2-1 to stay four points ahead of Lecce who occupy the final relegation place. Lecce beat Brescia 3-1 to condemn their opponents to Serie B next season.

Udinese go into tomorrow’s clash against Juventus level on 36 points with Genoa, and with their Serie A safety not yet assured.

© – AFP, 2020 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie