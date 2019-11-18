International Rules Series to be played in 2020 and 2022

THE INTERNATIONAL RULES Series will return next year, it has been confirmed today.

The Cormac McAnallen Trophy was last contested in 2017, when Australia claimed wins over Ireland in Adelaide and Perth.

In a statement released by GAA, it was revealed that Ireland will host a two-test series in November 2020.

The provisional dates for the matches are Sunday, 15 November and Saturday, 21 November, while venues and throw-up times have yet to be released.

2022 will then see two more games played in Australia.

“We are pleased to announce the return of the International Rules Series in 2020 and look forward to re-connecting with our friends and colleagues in the AFL, both on and off the field,” GAA Director General Tom Ryan said.

The series offers our players the chance to wear the green jersey and represent Ireland and it also provides them with an opportunity to pit themselves against the best from another code while showcasing the best skills of Gaelic football.”

AFL General Manager Football Operations Steve Hocking added: “We want to take the best of the best to the two-Test series in Ireland next year and our All-Australian players will be the first players selected.

“The IRS tests allows players from both codes the only opportunity to represent their countries and have traditionally been great contests that have showcased their athleticism.

“We saw in 2017 two high standard matches that drew great attendances. I look forward to the rivalry continuing when the test series returns next year.”

