International Rules Series due to take place in Ireland in November postponed

THE AFL HAS confirmed that this year’s International Rules Series between Ireland and Australia has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The series was due to take place for the first time since 2017, with two fixtures set for Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Croke Park this November.

Ireland and Australia get to grips with each other in 2017. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

A return series in Australia had been in the pipeline for after the 2022 AFL season.

However, with uncertainty remaining around travel and international sports amidst the Covid-19 crisis, the decision to postpone this year’s series has been reached.

It’s now unclear when the series will make its comeback.

“Due to the current circumstances, the International Rules Series scheduled for this year has been postponed,” said an AFL spokesperson.

“At an appropriate time, we will work with the GAA on potentially resuming the series in the coming years.”

Both the GAA and AFL seasons are currently suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the Irish body now facing significant financial issues.

Ireland and Australia have won 10 International Rules Series apiece since the first back in 1984.

The Aussies won the most recent series, recording wins in Adelaide and Perth in 2017.