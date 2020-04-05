This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 5 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

International Rules Series due to take place in Ireland in November postponed

There is little certainty about when the series might makes its comeback.

By The42 Team Sunday 5 Apr 2020, 5:45 PM
46 minutes ago 994 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5067095

THE AFL HAS confirmed that this year’s International Rules Series between Ireland and Australia has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The series was due to take place for the first time since 2017, with two fixtures set for Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Croke Park this November.

a-fight-breaks-out-between-the-two-sides-before-half-time Ireland and Australia get to grips with each other in 2017. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

A return series in Australia had been in the pipeline for after the 2022 AFL season.

However, with uncertainty remaining around travel and international sports amidst the Covid-19 crisis, the decision to postpone this year’s series has been reached.

It’s now unclear when the series will make its comeback.

“Due to the current circumstances, the International Rules Series scheduled for this year has been postponed,” said an AFL spokesperson.

“At an appropriate time, we will work with the GAA on potentially resuming the series in the coming years.”

Both the GAA and AFL seasons are currently suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the Irish body now facing significant financial issues

Ireland and Australia have won 10 International Rules Series apiece since the first back in 1984.

The Aussies won the most recent series, recording wins in Adelaide and Perth in 2017.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie