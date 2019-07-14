Fourth place agony for Ireland in 4x100m relay at U23 European Championships

IRELAND FELL AGONISINGLY short of a podium finish in this evening’s women’s 4x100m relay final at the U23 European Championships in Sweden.

The Irish quartet of Molly Scott, Ciara Neville, Sharlene Mawdsley and Gina Akpe-Moses produced another excellent performance in Gavle, but a fourth-place finish behind Germany, France and Sweden meant the championships ended in bitter disappointment.

Having advanced to the final as one of the non-automatic qualifiers from the heats, Ireland shuffled their order, with Mawdsley coming in for Sarah Quinn, and they clocked an impressive time of 44.32 from lane one.

But it wasn’t to be despite a flying start from Scott and a strong run from Neville, as Ireland were unable to add to the 4x100m relay they won at last summer’s U20 European Championships.

Overall, it was Ireland’s best performance at the U23 Europeans as the team travel home with two medals, courtesy of superb performances by Nadia Power, who won bronze in the women’s 800m, and Eilish Flanagan, who finished second in women’s 3,000m steeplechase.

Source: IAAF

