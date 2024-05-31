Stunning last-gasp try wins it for Ireland 7s on Keenan's return

A STUNNING LAST-gasp team try saw Ireland men’s 7s open their account in Madrid with a 26-21 win over South Africa on Hugo Keenan’s return.

James Topping’s side scored with the clock nearly three minutes into the red at Metropolitano Stadium, with Gavin Mullin finishing an outstanding try.

Keenan started the game for Ireland and did well in the first half as he won his first cap since 2019, but he had been replaced by the time the drama really kicked in.

The influential Terry Kennedy scored an excellent kick-and-chase try for Ireland in the first half but they fell behind as South Africa scored tries just before and after half time for a 21-7 lead. Those scores added to a controversial opening try for the South Africans after it appeared they sent the kick-off straight into touch but play continued.

It was a brilliant effort from Zac Ward, who is enjoying a huge season, that brought Ireland back into the contest, the Ulster man breaking powerfully from close to his own tryline and sprinting nearly 90 metres to finish.

Connacht wing Andrew Smith, also making his return to the 7s squad, then had an influence off the bench, carrying well in the lead-up to Mullin’s first try in the 13th minute as Ireland got back within two points at 21-19.

They had a chance soon after to win it when Smith was involved in a counter-ruck turnover but Hugo Lennox’s pass didn’t connect with Mullin and it looked like the game was lost for Ireland as the ball flew into touch.

South Africa broke out from their own half from the resulting lineout and seemed sure to finish with another try but a brilliant track-back tackle from Jordan Conroy gave Ireland one last chance.

They won a penalty in their own 22, kicked into the Blitzbokke half and put together a superb passage of attack that saw Conroy inject momentum with a slaloming run in from the left before a slick catch-pass by Lennox sent Ireland into space on the right. Ward and captain Harry McNulty delivered excellent offloads to send Mullin over for the winning try.

It was a thrilling start to the weekend for the men’s side with the SVNS title up for grabs in this new winner-takes-all final leg of the series. This weekend is also a key part of the preparation for the Olympics at the end of July.

The Ireland women’s side had a disappointing opening clash as they lost 33-14 to Australia.

Tries from Eve Higgins and Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe in either half weren’t enough as Ireland were beaten by the Aussies, who finished second in the overall SVNS table ahead of this weekend’s leg.

Both Irish teams are finished for today in Madrid but have busy schedules tomorrow.

The men face Fiji at 12.06pm Irish time and then take on New Zealand at 3.11pm, while the women clash with France at 11.00am and play Fiji at 2.05pm. They will hope to be involved in the Cup play-offs on Sunday. All games are being shown live on RugbyPass TV.