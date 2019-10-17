From heartbreak to heroic: How each Ireland player has fared against the All Blacks

WHILE IRELAND’S RECORD against New Zealand has greatly improved under Joe Schmidt’s watch, for many of his squad their experiences against the All Blacks contains far more pain than joy.

Take Rory Best for example, who tasted defeat against the All Blacks eight times before finally coming out on the right side of the result at Chicago’s Soldier Field, 11 years on from his first game against New Zealand.

Contrast that with Tadhg Furlong, who will bunker down alongside Best in the scrum this Saturday, whose record for Ireland against New Zealand reads played three, won two.

Here, we take a look at the experiences of every player in Joe Schmidt’s World Cup squad who has played against New Zealand, starting with some who first faced the Haka over a decade ago, and running all the way through to the those who only played a handful of minutes in the 21-9 win at the Aviva Stadium last November. (Total minutes does not include games played for the British and Irish Lions)

ROB KEARNEY – 840 minutes played v NZ

It’s no surprise that of all the players in Schmidt’s squad, Kearney by far and away has the most experience against the All Blacks. In total, he’s faced New Zealand 11 times. That will surely lean the balance in his favour this weekend, considering he’s clocked up 825 minutes more against the All Blacks than his fullback rival Jordan Larmour. It’s also over four hours more than other player in the squad.

Kearney has played the full 80 minutes on seven occasions, and also finished the game after being yellow carded for a deliberate knock-on in the 60-0 Hamilton drubbing in 2012.

He has generally performed well, and scored a superb intercept try as Ireland raced into an early 19-0 lead in the 2013 Lansdowne Road game. Brilliant in Chicago, and made a key intercept last year. Maybe forget about the 22-3 loss in Croke Park (2008), where a 22 year old Kearney had a difficult evening on the wing. Also struggled in the 66-28 New Plymouth loss (2010), failing to gather the ball in wet conditions as Conrad Smith swooped for a try with just two minutes played.

CIAN HEALY - 581mins

His record against the All Blacks is a sign of how the game has changed when it comes to the expectations placed on the front row. Played the full 80 minutes in four of his first five games against New Zealand, but hasn’t done so in the four games since. Spoke earlier this week of how he’s become more comfortable facing the New Zealand pack down the years, and it shows. Received a hero’s reception when substituted last November after a heroic shift.

JOHNNY SEXTON - 536mins

Ireland’s key man, and New Zealand know it. Led well and kicked superbly in Chicago in 2016, but pulled up with a hamstring injury after 17 minutes in Dublin two weeks later. His best haul was 14 points in the 22-19 loss in Christchurch in 2012. The 2013 defeat was one of the first times where his partnership with Murray really shone. Missed a key penalty with five minutes to play that would put Ireland eight points clear in that game. Excluding Lions games, he’s played New Zealand nine times, and his defensive work has been just as important as anything he’s done in attack in the more recent meetings. You’d shudder watching some of the hits he delivered last November.

RORY BEST - 455mins

Made his debut against New Zealand all the way back in 2005, replacing Shane Byrne with four minutes left to play in a 45-7 defeat at Lansdowne Road. Has notched up 10 more games since. Has experienced major highs and lows during that time. Made a thunderous start in that agonising 22-24 defeat in Dublin (2013), getting on the ball three times, including a smart dummy pass, in a move he finished to hand Ireland an early 13-0 lead. He broke his arm four minutes later. Played his part in a superb front-row performance in Soldier Field.

Dispossessed in the lead up to Beauden Barrett’s try last year during a mixed performance which included a 100% return from his 10 tackles. Will feel he has a prove a point this weekend, but his communication with referees in these games has generally been excellent, and could be hugely valuable once again.

CONOR MURRAY - 424mins

A player who has caused the All Blacks serious problems. Has six appearances under his belt, playing the full 80 in his last three. Scored tries in Christchurch (2012), Dublin (2013) and Chicago (2016), but missed last November’s win with a neck injury. Was Ireland’s best player in the 2013 loss, and arguably repeated that feat in Chicago, where he sold a beautiful dummy to race in for Ireland’s third try. There are not many players the All Blacks hold in higher regard.

JOSH VAN DER FLIER - 273mins

Played the full game last November and delivered one of his greatest performances in the green jersey. Set the tone early on and missed none of his 16 tackles. Was also brilliant in Chicago after replacing the injured Jordi Murphy after just 26 minutes, finishing the game as Ireland’s leading tackler, and also stood out in the following 21-9 defeat back in Dublin.

PETER O’MAHONY - 269mins

November last year may have been his finest moment in an Ireland jersey, banishing any demons that still haunted him from his experience with the Lions in 2017. With an hour on the clock and Ireland leading 16-9, he snatched a bouncing ball from Ben Smith’s fingertips to prevent a certain New Zealand try, a headline moment in a heroic performance. Was involved in the 2012 tour to New Zealand, and has steadily improved in each outing against the All Blacks since. Outstanding in 2013 game.

Rob Kearney in action against New Zealand in 2010. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

KEITH EARLS - 249mins

It says a lot about Earls’ injury record that in an 11 year international career, he’s only played the All Blacks five times. Played the last nine minutes in Croke Park in 2008, and made his first start against them in 2012, partnering Brian O’Driscoll in the centre for the 42-10 loss in Auckland.

The TMO denied him a try in an 18-38 Dublin defeat on 2010, but played a key role last November, including a excellently timed tackle on Damien McKenzie. That performance was made all the sweeter by the fact it was the first time he got on the field against the All Blacks since the 60-0 in 2012.

TADHG FURLONG - 188mins

Got his first taste of playing New Zealand in Chicago and was magnificent, and put in a similarly impressive shift in Dublin two weeks later. If anyone had doubts about his status as a genuine world class tighthead, his 64 minutes last November would have surely changed their minds. A player the All Blacks would love to have in their ranks.

CJ STANDER - 181mins

Three games against New Zealand including two 80 minutes performances. A rock solid presence in Chicago, which was only his eighth cap, where he scored his third international try of the year. Forced off with concussion midway through the first half of the Dublin rematch, but back at his destructive best in another 80 minute showing last November. Made more carries in that game (22) than any other Ireland player in that game.

GARRY RINGROSE - 150mins

An unused substitute in Chicago, he was thrown in at the deep end when Robbie Henshaw was forced off after 10 minutes in Dublin two weeks later. That was only his second cap, his first coming against Canada a week previously, but he looked right at home.

Had grown into a more complete player by the time last year’s game rolled around, where he played the full 80 and excelled in both defence and attack, getting better and better as the game wore on.

ROBBIE HENSHAW - 90mins

Monstrous 80-minute performance in Chicago, scoring the glorious try which put the icing on the cake with four minutes remaining. Only lasted 10 minutes in the rematch after he was floored by a high Sam Cane tackle, leaving the pitch on a stretcher. He’s had a long wait to get another crack at them.

BUNDEE AKI – 80mins

A real shame he won’t be available this weekend as he was excellent against the All Blacks last year. Played a wonderful switch pass in the move that produced Stockdale’s try, and the ferocity of his tackling was frightening. Has no issues matching the physicality that New Zealand bring, while making 18 carries for 36 metres.

JACOB STOCKDALE – 80mins

Scored a brilliant match-winning try in his first and only appearance against the All Blacks last year, but even more impressive was the fact he had to courage to attempt the move after a similar kick, in a far more risky area of the pitch, almost led to a New Zealand try moments earlier. Was heavily involved throughout and Schmidt will hope he can make a similar impact this weekend.

JAMES RYAN – 80mins

Colossal last November, his only outing against the All Blacks, playing the full game and looking every inch the superstar. Nobody expected anything less. Ireland’s top tackler in that game, missing just one from 20.

JORDI MURHPY – 43mins

Scored Ireland’s first try in Chicago but suffered an ACL injury with less than 30 minutes played. Replaced O’Mahony in the final stages last November and played his part in a famous win.

IAIN HENDERSON -42mins

Made an impact when introduced for last quarter of the 2016 loss. Sprung from the bench again last year and made a massive tackle on Kieran Read.

JOEY CARBERY – 25mins

Famously won his first cap in Chicago and kicked a penalty, four days after his 21st birthday. A dream debut against the country he was born in. Only got four minutes off the bench when New Zealand came to town last year.

LUKE McGRATH – 22mins

Confident and assured in his 22 minute cameo last November, making a string of important tackles.

ANDREW PORTER – 16mins

Featured for the last 16 minutes last year, and did his job in ensuring standards didn’t slip as Schmidt emptied his bench.

JORDAN LARMOUR – 15mins

Limited to just 15 minutes last November, and didn’t get a chance to showcase his talents. Will be keen to change that this weekend on the back of some impressive performances.

ZERO MINUTES v NEW ZEALAND:

Jack Carty

Andrew Conway

Tadhg Beirne

Chris Farrell

Rob Herring

Dave Kilcoyne

Jean Kleyn

Rhys Ruddock

John Ryan

Niall Scannell