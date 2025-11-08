Did Andy Farrell get the response he wanted? 'In short, no'

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell said his side’s performance against Japan wasn’t the response he wanted to see after last weekend’s defeat to New Zealand in Chicago.

Farrell’s men ran out 41-10 winners over the Japanese thanks to a powerful final quarter, but their first-half performance was poor.

While making eight changes to his starting side, the Ireland head coach had challenged his players to make a statement against Japan but he wasn’t entirely happy with what they delivered.

“In short, no,” said Farrell when asked if Ireland had come up with the response he wanted.

“Certainly not in the first half. But the response that we wanted from half-time onwards, I thought, was pleasing enough because I think when you make a good few errors within your game, it can suppress you a little bit.

“We were feeling sorry for ourselves a little bit and the mood wasn’t how it should be, but how we got over ourselves and got some tempo back into the game in the second half is credit to the lads.

“I suppose creating a few more opportunities as well, but not finishing them off with the last pass, etc., is something else that obviously needs cleaning up, but making the inroads in the first place is pleasing enough.

“I suppose overall, if you look at where we were, not just scoreboard-wise, but how we were playing in the first half, to come away with 41-10, you’d think you should be pleased, but we’ve got to be better obviously with the opposition that’s coming.”

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell. Henry Simpson / INPHO Henry Simpson / INPHO / INPHO

Farrell was happy with how Ireland defended against the energetic Japan attack, stating that this was the best part of their game.

But he was frustrated with the handling errors in attack, as well as the lack of “intent” in their ball-carrying.

There was also the matter of more lineout botches early on in the game. There were three of them in the first quarter, which hindered Ireland’s ability to start as fast as they wanted to.

Despite his side having similar shortcomings at the lineout last weekend, Farrell said he has total faith in forwards coach Paul O’Connell and the Irish forwards to be better in the future.

“Look, I’m not worried about it,” said Farrell. “Of course I’m bothered but I’m not worried about it. The people that are in charge coaching-wise are top drawer, top class. The lads who are involved in leading it are exactly the same as well.

“From what I saw, there was good calling. Some people got their calls wrong. That’s individual stuff. One overthrow, but they didn’t panic and found a way in the second half and that’s why it was certainly pleasing.

“Putting Ryan [Baird] into the second row there, a bit of change obviously for Caelan [Doris], etc., they found a way and it was pretty good in the second half.

“Obviously, Gus [McCarthy] was 100% with his lineout, so that was pretty pleasing.”

Farrell also praised replacement hooker McCarthy, who scored a maul try, when asked about the impact Ireland’s bench provided in the final quarter.

Paddy McCarthy scored a try off the bench. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Loosehead prop Paddy McCarthy was also on the scoresheet, while Cian and Sam Prendergast made an impression as replacements.

“And not just the bench, everyone else [in the second half],” said Farrell. “Again, that’s the pleasing part of the game. They got over themselves and made good inroads into the game, but the bench certainly helped that, especially a couple of young lads.

“I thought Gus was great as far as his intent set-piece-wise and how he went about his business. He’s a young lad trying to find his way at international level, so that’s pleasing.

“Paddy, his first home game and his second Test, two pick-and-gos in quick succession and scoring the try, pleasing. And then time in the saddle for Tom Clarkson and obviously the performance of Tommy O’Brien getting man out of the match. He’s certainly well-deserved there.

“It wasn’t the perfect game as far as errors are concerned or whatever, but he had proper intention in his game. He wanted to make things happen and you can see the hunger in that.”