Ireland to play warm-up friendlies against World Cup-bound Qatar and Canada

IRELAND HAVE announced upcoming friendlies against Qatar and World Cup co-hosts Canada.

The fixtures will be played in the May-June international window.

The games could potentially serve as preparation for the World Cup if Ireland qualify by winning the playoffs against Czechia and Denmark or North Macedonia on 26 and 31 March.

Advertisement

The Qatar match will take place on 28 May at the Aviva Stadium at 7.45pm before the team face Canada at Stade Saputo in Montreal on 6 June at 12.30am (7.30pm Friday local time).

It will be the third time Ireland have faced Qatar. They previously drew 1-1 with the Asian side in Debrecen, Nagyerdei Stadion in 2021 and beat them 4-0, primarily thanks to a memorable Callum Robinson hat-trick, later that year.

Meanwhile, it is set to be Ireland’s first-ever match away to Canada.

In 2003, a Brian Kerr-managed team overcame the Canadians 3-0 in Dublin thanks to a Damien Duff goal and a Robbie Keane brace in the only previous meeting between the sides.

“Our entire focus is on the play-offs in March, but it is essential to have a clear and challenging plan for what comes next, and facing two teams who will be at the World Cup provides us with exactly the level of preparation we will need,” Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrímsson said.