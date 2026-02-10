Ireland suffer heavy loss to Argentina in Hobart

Ireland 0

Argentina 5

AN UNRELENTING PERFORMANCE from Las Leonas gave Ireland their toughest day so far in the 2025/26 FIH Women’s Pro League.

In their opening game of this competition window in Tasmania, Ireland endured a difficult day out as the number two ranked side in the world played themselves into form after a slow start to their own Pro League campaign.

Ireland, who are ranked 13th, began well with confident passing around the back and through the left and right channels, but soon had difficulty with Argentina’s midfield presence and high pressing.

A key feature was the speed with which the one-time FIH Women’s Pro League winners launched successive counterattacks whereas Ireland often looked to settle after difficult periods off the ball.

The Irish defence did however frustrate Argentina’s attackers early on with Elizabeth Murphy making a clinical intervention, going out to meet Zoe Diaz.

An opening goal came at the start of the second quarter as Agustina Gorzelany expertly dragflicked from a penalty corner to settle the nerves of the runners-up in the previous edition.

A second goal quickly followed when Brisa Bruggesser tapped one in at the far post. However it was a lack of true connection with the ball from Bruggesser that ultimately threw off Murphy’s save attempt.

Early in the second half, Julieta Jankunas scored from an exceptional backhand strike past Murphy with the run coming from another sharp Argentinian counterattack.

Captain Maria Granatto then dived expertly to lightly deflect one past the Irish keeper to give her side their fourth of the match.

Holly Micklem was brought on for Murphy at half-time and made two crucial saves from successive Argentinian penalty corners with almost ten minutes remaining.

However Lara Caras then scored from a remarkable effort when she dived to collect an ambitious ball, then jumped up and flicked the ball into the back of the net which may eventually be the goal of the competition.

Ireland’s best Pro League result so far came in a one all draw with England last December in front of cheering home supporters at Abbotstown with the Green Machine eventually winning the shoot-out to claim a bonus point.

Today, however, Argentina played themselves into form with an unrelenting performance right up to the final whistle.

Katie Mullan had Ireland’s best chance in the first half with an attempted shot from an extremely tight angle. That was ultimately the story of the day as Argentina’s intensity and tempo never gave Ireland space to play.

IRELAND: E Murphy; S McAuley, R Upton, N Carey, S Hawkshaw (capt), H McLoughlin, S Torrans, C Beggs, C Hamill, M Power, L Mulcahy. Rolling subs: M Carey, K Mullan, E Curran, C Perdue, H Micklem, J McMaster, K Larmour

ARGENTINA: C Cosentino; S Toccalino, A Gorzelany, V Raposo, A Alonso, M Granatto (capt), S Cairo, E Trinchinetti, L Casas, J Jankunas, V Miranda. Rolling subs: V Sauze, V Granatto, Zoe Diaz, M Artola, M Ortiz, B Bruggesser, M Alastra