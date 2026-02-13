Ireland beaten by Argentina despite gutsy performance in Pro League

Ireland 1

Argentina 2

DESPITE A SPIRITED performance and an early goal, Ireland were defeated by Argentina in this FIH Pro League tie in Tasmania but the positives from Irish play will give the side a considerable boost ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifier event in Chile next month.

The Green Machine got off to the perfect start with a penalty corner goal in the third minute when Michelle Carey managed to expertly deflect a sharp Roisin Upton drag flick.

This opening period in particular was marked by higher pressing and sharper intensity than we had seen from Ireland in their loss to the side ranked number two in the world on Tuesday.

Las Leonas seemed especially thrown by Ireland’s direct balls and long overheads to the forward line.

However, the 2021/22 Women’s Pro League winners then quickly brought matters back to level in the 14th minute when Maria Granatto scored from an exceptional backhand strike to get past Holly Micklem in goals.

Ireland won another penalty corner just after half time and tried a similar set piece to the earlier Carey goal, however this time captain Sarah Hawkshaw couldn’t quite get her deflection on target.

Argentina now started to move through the gears, and from a penalty corner in the 37th minute Agustina Gorzelany scored from a sharp, quick drag flick that beat Micklem on the left.

Wave after wave of attack left the Irish defence fighting for survival with excellent interventions coming from both Upton and Micklem to keep out the Argentinian threat.

A yellow card for Sofia Cario with just two minutes remaining gave Ireland the numerical advantage and saw head coach Gareth Grundie take off Micklem to replace her with Niamh Carey for the extra outfielder in the hope of equalising. Argentina saw out the remaining attack though to close out the win.

Ireland finish this window of the FIH Pro League on Sunday when they play Australia at 6:30AM (Irish time).

Player of the Match: Agustina Gorzelany

IRELAND: H Micklem; S McAuley, M Carey, R Upton, K Mullan, H McLoughlin, S Torrans, C Beggs, C Hamill, J McMaster, K Larmour. Rolling subs: N Carey, S Hawkshaw (capt), E Curran, C Perdue, E Murphy, M Jennings, L Mulcahy.

ARGENTINA: M Artola; S Toccalino, A Gorzelany, V Raposo, A Alonso (capt), M Granatto, V Sauze, S Cairo, E Trinchinetti, L Casas, J Jankunas. Rolling subs: V Granatto, J Castellaro, V Miranda, Z Dias, V Falasco, M Ortiz, C Consentino.