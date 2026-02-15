Ireland beat Australia for first Pro League win

Ireland 4

Australia 1

IRELAND CAME FROM behind in Tasmania to seal their first-ever FIH Women’s Pro League win in their final game of this window of the competition.

The Hockeyroos took the early lead when Olivia Downes scored in front of goal to put an end to a goal drought for the home side.

Immediately after Ireland had their first chance but were denied by Zoe Newman in goal, the visitors began to grow into the game against the side ranked sixth in the world.

Ellen Curran managed to equalise for the side ranked 13th just after the first quarter when she expertly took a touch to a Hannah McLoughlin slap shot in a penalty corner.

Katie Mullen then scored just before half time when she received a clever ball from captain Sarah Hawkshaw and put away the chance in front of goal to now put the Green Machine ahead.

Hawkshaw soon had a goal of her own when she tapped in a ball from Sarah Torrens during another Irish penalty corner. Mullen then nearly had her second moments later but failed to make contact after diving to reach a pass.

Ireland’s penalty corner variations were clearly causing Australia trouble and it was no surprise when Hannah McLoughlin slapped one into goal from the top of the circle in the 56th minute.

The home side continued to attack in the dying moments, but the Irish defence managed to hold on with goalkeeper Elizabeth Murphy intervening expertly to cap a remarkable performance by the side making their debut in the competition.

So far, Ireland’s best result was a shoot-out win against England in Abbotstown last December. On Friday, the side scored early against 2021/22 Pro League winners Argentina but were eventually defeated by two skillful goals.

Today’s remarkable win however will give the Irish confidence as they travel to Chile for the 2026 World Cup qualifier event next month.

IRELAND: E Murphy; S McAuley, M Carey, R Upton, N Carey, S Hawkshaw (capt), K Mullan, H McLoughlin, C Beggs, C Hamill, K Larmour. Rolling subs: S Torrans, E Curran, C Perdue, H Micklem, J McMaster, M Jennings, L Mulcahy.

AUSTRALIA: Z Newman; C Colwill, A Lawton, S Byrnes, G Hayes, K Nobbs (capt), L Sharman, J Smith, O Downes, M Williams, J Sertorio. Rolling subs: M Mathison, A Arnott, M Jones, A Kavanagh, T Stewart N Flynn, J Bartram.