Ireland will wear this new white away kit in their quest to reach Euro 2020

NEW BALANCE HAS today unveiled the Republic of Ireland’s all-white away kit for the 2019/20 season, as Mick McCarthy’s side continue their quest to qualify for next summer’s European Championships.
It’s Ireland’s second away strip since New Balance became the official kit supplier in 2017 following the end of a 23-year association with Umbro.
“The jersey is white, with off-white pinstripes,” the kit manufacturers say.
The jersey will be available to buy from Thursday.
Ireland are currently top of Group D and will resume their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign against Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium on 5 September, before concluding games against Georgia [A], Switzerland [A] and Denmark [H].
What do you think of the new kit?
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (5)