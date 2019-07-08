This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 8 July, 2019
Ireland will wear this new white away kit in their quest to reach Euro 2020

New Balance have launched the alternate jersey for 2019/20.

By The42 Team Monday 8 Jul 2019, 9:51 PM
37 minutes ago 2,040 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4716401

NEW BALANCE HAS today unveiled the Republic of Ireland’s all-white away kit for the 2019/20 season, as Mick McCarthy’s side continue their quest to qualify for next summer’s European Championships.

20-has-landed The new kit was launched today. Source: FAI

It’s Ireland’s second away strip since New Balance became the official kit supplier in 2017 following the end of a 23-year association with Umbro.

“The jersey is white, with off-white pinstripes,” the kit manufacturers say.

The jersey will be available to buy from Thursday. 

Ireland are currently top of Group D and will resume their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign against Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium on 5 September, before concluding games against Georgia [A], Switzerland [A] and Denmark [H].

What do you think of the new kit?

