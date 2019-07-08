Ireland will wear this new white away kit in their quest to reach Euro 2020

NEW BALANCE HAS today unveiled the Republic of Ireland’s all-white away kit for the 2019/20 season, as Mick McCarthy’s side continue their quest to qualify for next summer’s European Championships.

The new kit was launched today. Source: FAI

It’s Ireland’s second away strip since New Balance became the official kit supplier in 2017 following the end of a 23-year association with Umbro.

“The jersey is white, with off-white pinstripes,” the kit manufacturers say.

The jersey will be available to buy from Thursday.

Ireland are currently top of Group D and will resume their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign against Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium on 5 September, before concluding games against Georgia [A], Switzerland [A] and Denmark [H].

What do you think of the new kit?

