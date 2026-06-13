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Mansell landed the decisive darts to see Ireland through to the quarter-finals (file photo). dpa/Alamy
Boys in Green

'You’ll never know how far we can go': Ireland into quarter-finals at World Cup of Darts

Willie O’Connor and Mickey Mansell will play fourth seeds Gary Anderson and Cameron Menzies of Scotland.
9.14pm, 13 Jun 2026

IRELAND BOOKED THEIR place in the quarter-finals at the World Cup of Darts on Saturday with an 8-5 win against Poland.

Willie O’Connor and Mickey Mansell set up a last-eight showdown against fourth seeds Scotland, represented by Gary Anderson and Cameron Menzies.

O’Connor and Mansell got off to a flying start against Poland, taking a commanding 5-2 lead, but Poland rallied after the mid-session and interval and levelled the match at 5-5.

However, Ireland’s duo regained their composure to reel off the next three legs before Mansell sealed the match with an 87 checkout.

A buoyant O’Connor, who averaged 102.57, said: “You see that smile, that sums up what I need to know.

“We’re into the next round and I’ll tell you one thing, you’ll never know how far we can go.”

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