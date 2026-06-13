'You’ll never know how far we can go': Ireland into quarter-finals at World Cup of Darts

IRELAND BOOKED THEIR place in the quarter-finals at the World Cup of Darts on Saturday with an 8-5 win against Poland.

Willie O’Connor and Mickey Mansell set up a last-eight showdown against fourth seeds Scotland, represented by Gary Anderson and Cameron Menzies.

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O’Connor and Mansell got off to a flying start against Poland, taking a commanding 5-2 lead, but Poland rallied after the mid-session and interval and levelled the match at 5-5.

WHAT A WIN FOR THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND!



The Republic of Ireland are through to the quarter-final stage in Frankfurt, as Mickey Mansell and William O'Connor win three on the spin to beat Poland 8-5!



📺 https://t.co/YyBPPwoMK8#WCOD26 pic.twitter.com/3WDaaVNUwh — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) June 13, 2026

However, Ireland’s duo regained their composure to reel off the next three legs before Mansell sealed the match with an 87 checkout.

A buoyant O’Connor, who averaged 102.57, said: “You see that smile, that sums up what I need to know.

“We’re into the next round and I’ll tell you one thing, you’ll never know how far we can go.”