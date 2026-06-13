The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
'You’ll never know how far we can go': Ireland into quarter-finals at World Cup of Darts
IRELAND BOOKED THEIR place in the quarter-finals at the World Cup of Darts on Saturday with an 8-5 win against Poland.
Willie O’Connor and Mickey Mansell set up a last-eight showdown against fourth seeds Scotland, represented by Gary Anderson and Cameron Menzies.
O’Connor and Mansell got off to a flying start against Poland, taking a commanding 5-2 lead, but Poland rallied after the mid-session and interval and levelled the match at 5-5.
However, Ireland’s duo regained their composure to reel off the next three legs before Mansell sealed the match with an 87 checkout.
A buoyant O’Connor, who averaged 102.57, said: “You see that smile, that sums up what I need to know.
“We’re into the next round and I’ll tell you one thing, you’ll never know how far we can go.”
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Boys in Green Darts Mickey Mansell Willie O'Connor world cup of darts