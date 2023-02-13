Beirne to see specialist as Ireland retain 25 players for training camp

IRELAND SECOND ROW Tadhg Beirne will see a specialist today to determine the severity of the leg injury he suffered during the win over France on Saturday in Dublin.

Beirne limped off in the second half and was later seen on crutches and wearing a moon boot on his left leg, with head coach Andy Farrell revealing post-match that the injury was “not looking great.”

Beirne is not part of the 25-man Ireland squad that Farrell has retained for a short training camp on Thursday and Friday of this week as they turn their attention towards the trip to Italy in two weekends’ time.

The 25-man group gives a strong indication as to Farrell’s thinking around selection for that Italy game. His squad will train against the Ireland U20s during their short camp this week.

Captain Johnny Sexton is included in the Ireland squad, with the IRFU saying his groin injury will be managed this week, while hooker Rob Herring is also involved as he goes through the head injury protocols after being forced off against France.

The IRFU adds that hooker Dan Sheehan will continue his hamstring rehab “under the supervision of the Ireland medical team,” while Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Robbie Henshaw, and Jamison Gibson-Park will “continue their respective rehab programmes.”

Farrell has released 12 players from his wider Ireland squad back to their provinces for this weekend’s URC action.

25-man Ireland squad for training camp:

Bundee Aki

Ryan Baird

Finlay Bealham

Ross Byrne

Craig Casey

Jack Conan

Jack Crowley

Caelan Doris

Mack Hansen

Iain Henderson

Rob Herring

Hugo Keenan

Rónan Kelleher

James Lowe

Dave Kilcoyne

Stuart McCloskey

Conor Murray

Peter O’Mahony

Tom O’Toole

Andrew Porter

Garry Ringrose

James Ryan

Johnny Sexton (captain

Dan Sheehan

Josh van der Flier

