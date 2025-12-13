Ireland suffer second Pro League loss to Belgium

Ireland 1

Belgium 2

IN THEIR PENULTIMATE game of this FIH Pro League window in Dublin, Ireland again produced a late goal after Belgium scored twice but ultimately the quality of side ranked third in the world saw them claim victory.

The visitors started imperiously after coming back yesterday from a goal down in a difficult game to defeat England 2-1.

In contrast with their start against the Red Panthers earlier in the week, Ireland looked to assert themselves which occasionally meant a lack of discipline from the home side.

Charlotte Englebert, who scored yesterday against England in her 100th international match, provided Belgium with their first goal in just the fourth minute from a sharp strike off a penalty corner rebound.

Alix Gerniers, who today passed 300 international caps for her country, then scored near the end of the first quarter in Belgium’s fourth penalty corner.

The intensity of the visitor’s play caused serious trouble for the home side with Belgium

looking to move the ball quickly and early while also utilising aerial balls very effectively.

Injury to goalkeeper Elizabeth Murphy who was the hero in Ireland’s winning shootout

against England meant Aoife Glennon earned her first cap, with the debutant making several exceptional reflex saves to frustrate the Belgian attackers.

The Green Army then came back with a much stronger third quarter which eventually saw them rewarded with a goal for Sarah Torrans who found the top of the net with a snappy finish.

Ireland now made better use of aerial balls to gain territory and put the Belgian defence

under pressure with the visitors then choosing not to press as high as they had done before.

In a late counterattack Michelle Carey provided a brilliant ball to Torrans who made a very quick run into the opposition circle, but the forward couldn’t quite make the shot off her backhand side.

At the other end Holly Micklem, who was brought on for Glennon with close to five minutes left, then made a very smart save to deny the Red Panthers a third.

The crowd at Abbotstown in the dying moments tried their best to push on Ireland’s search for a second goal, however full time eventually saw Belgium claim victory by the same margin as they had done on Wednesday.

Ireland next play England on Sunday at 2pm in the final game of this FIH Pro League

window in Dublin.

IRELAND: A Glennon; S McAuley, M Carey, R Upton, K Mullan, H McLoughlin, S Torrans, C Beggs, C Hamill, K Larmour, M Power. Rolling subs: S Hawkshaw (capt), E Curran, C Perdue, N Gowing, H Micklem, M Jennings, L Mulcahy