Aviva Stadium to host Republic of Ireland v Belgium in first leg of Nations League play-off

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland will host Belgium in the first leg of their Uefa Nations League promotion/relegation play-off at the Aviva Stadium on Friday, 24 October.

Carla Ward’s side have the opportunity to secure promotion to League A should they overcome Belgium across two games, with the second leg taking place in Belgium on Tuesday, 28 October.

Ireland were sent into the play-off route after finishing second in Group 2 in League B on the back of a 1-0 win against Slovenia in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. They fell short of the four-goal victory needed to seal to spot and secure automatic promotion.

Should the aggregate scores remain level after the two games against Belgium, extra-time will be played followed by a penalty shootout if required.

League A status significantly boosts 2027 World Cup qualification hopes, with all teams guaranteed a play-off with favourable seedings.

“The game against Belgium is massive for us in wanting to get promoted to League A in the UEFA Nations League but also with helping us in the qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA World Cup, so it is fantastic that we will play the first leg in the Aviva Stadium,” Ireland boss Carla Ward said after the fixture announcement.

“The Aviva Stadium is one of the best stadiums in the world and I’ve been there as a fan on nights when the Irish fans create the atmosphere that they are famous for and it is really special. I’d encourage our fans to help make this another memorable night by securing their ticket and getting behind the team.”

Ireland will head to the United States next month to play two international friendlies in preparation for the Belgium clash. The first game against the world number one side is set for Thursday, 26 June in Denver, Colorado, followed by the second meeting on Sunday, 29 June in Cincinnati, Ohio.