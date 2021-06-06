Ireland captain Seamus Coleman withdrawn from squad to face Hungary

SEAMUS COLEMAN WON’T feature for the Republic of Ireland in Tuesday night’s friendly against Hungary in Budapest.

Coleman linked up with the squad last week for a training camp in Spain, despite carrying a hamstring injury that restricted him to a role as an unused substitute for Everton’s final game of the Premier League season.

Having sat out Thursday’s win over Andorra, it was hoped that Coleman might be fit to play a part against Hungary.

However, after further assessment, the FAI confirmed this morning that the Ireland captain won’t be ready in time.

With Stephen Kenny’s squad departing for the Hungarian capital from Girona later today, Coleman will instead return home.

Republic of Ireland squad (versus Hungary)

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee O’Connor (Celtic), James McClean (Stoke City), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City)

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Nottingham Forest), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Jamie McGrath (St Mirren), Danny Mandroiu (Shamrock Rovers)

Forwards: James Collins (Cardiff City), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers)