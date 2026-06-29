Ireland cricket coach steps down following historic victories

IRELAND CRICKET COACH Heinrich Malan is stepping down after more than four years in the role.

The 45-year-old South African was appointed to the job in 2022 and oversaw three consecutive T20 World Cup qualifications, Ireland’s first three Test match victories, and the development of a wider pool of international-standard players.

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Malan’s contract was due to expire in 2027, but he believes the timing is right, following a landmark series win over India in Belfast.

The identity of Malan’s successor has yet to be confirmed, but the new man’s first task will be navigating the ODI series against Afghanistan in August, which will serve as preparation for the 50-over World Cup qualifiers early in 2027.

“It has been an absolute privilege to work with these players, staff and the wider Irish cricket community,” Malan said. “My family and I have had a wonderful experience living here, and we will look back on our time involved in Irish cricket with great affection.

“On the field, we can look back with great pride on our historic T20 World Cup victory against England in Melbourne, our first-ever Test victory against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, the first home Test win vs Zimbabwe in Belfast, the historic T20 series win at home vs India and beating Pakistan, West Indies, South Africa as well as direct qualifications for T20 WC’s through our consistent ability to challenge and beat the world’s top teams.

“Thank you to the players, coaches and staff for believing in our shared vision — it has been a very special journey.”