Coleman declares himself fit and ready to go as Ireland close in on Czechia

SEAMUS COLEMAN SAYS he is fit and ready to go for Ireland against Czechia in tomorrow’s World Cup play-off semi-final in Prague.

Coleman’s return to the squad after last September’s shocking loss to Armenia effected a remarkable turnaround in Ireland’s campaign, but he has played only 10 minutes of first-team action for Everton since the 3-2 victory against Hungary last November.

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“No”, replied Coleman when asked if he has any concerns about his match fitness for tomorrow night. “Everyone wants to be playing, it’s the way it works. I didn’t have many minutes before the last game, but to be honest I train at 100% every single day, sometimes to my own fault. Sometimes I have gone too hard and it has cost me at times, but it is the only way I know. I am feeling good and ready for the game.”

Heimir Hallgrimsson meanwhile confirmed that all members of Ireland’s squad came through training this week without any issues, and are fit to play. The key to coming through tomorrow night’s challenge, says Hallgrimsson, will be remaining calm and not deviating too wildly from the approach which provoked those stunning results against Portugal and Hungary.

“It’s [about] being ready”, said Hallgrimsson. “Visualising what is ahead of us: its important now to do a session in the stadium just to feel the atmosphere and to feel the grass; knowing how they see this game, and then it’s the tactical part of being ready for what they will throw at us, and remind ourselves why we are in this position, and continue to grow and do the same things we have been doing. That is the psychology behind preparing for a game like this.

“We know why we have got good results and good performances to now, not be overly-ambitious tomorrow, that is the key. [It's about keeping] focus on why we are here and trying to improve that.”

The Czechs are under new management, drafting in 74-year-old Miroslav Koubek to take charge of these play-offs, a change which complicated

“It’s difficult to say”, said Hallgrimsson when asked what he is expecting from the Czechs. “There can be a change with a new coach so we are not overly-analysing them, we are focusing on ourselves and trying to build on what we have been doing. We know this coach has played a different formation from what they have done before, we are planning and preparing for both. We know from his past games what he prefers, whether he does the same with the national team we will have to wait and see.”

Asked what guiding Ireland to a World Cup would mean to him, Hallgrimsson batted the question away.

“This is not about me, it’s about the team and the nation”, he replied. “What it means to me is irrelevant, I am just one of the group.”

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Ireland must win tomorrow night to progress to a play-off final in Dublin against either Denmark or North Macedonia next Tuesday night. Tomorrow’s game will go to a penalty shoot-out if it’s a draw at the end of extra-time.