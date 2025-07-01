Ireland to host China in Davis Cup

IRELAND WILL HOST China in a Davis Cup play-off tie, it has been announced.

The World Group II tie takes place on 13 and 14 September at the Sport Ireland Campus in Blanchardstown and will see Ireland’s top players compete against a strong Chinese team in a bid to advance in the world’s premier men’s team tennis event.

The winner of the tie will go through to the 2026 World Group play-offs. The losing side will compete in a World Group II play-off in 2026.

Kevin Quinn, CEO of Tennis Ireland, said: “Bringing the Davis Cup to the Sport Ireland Campus is a huge moment for Irish tennis.

“Not only does it give our players the chance to compete in front of a home crowd, but it also showcases Ireland’s ability to host elite-level international competition. We are proud to welcome PR China and look forward to an electric atmosphere this September.”

Minister for Sport Patrick O’Donovan said: “I’m confident the Davis Cup will be a memorable sporting event, but it’s also important to recognise the broader impact major international competitions can have — encouraging more people to get involved in sport and leaving a lasting legacy.

“These occasions also boost trade, tourism, and community spirit, supporting regional growth and strengthening Ireland’s reputation on the world stage.”

More details, including team line-ups, ticket sales, and media accreditation, will be shared in the coming weeks, Tennis Ireland said.