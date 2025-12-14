Ireland beaten by dominant England in Pro League

Ireland 1

England 2

Dave Sihra reports from Abbotstown

Ireland 1 England 2

AFTER A PROMISING first week in the Women’s FIH Pro League, Ireland finished this series of games in Dublin with a tough loss to England that saw the visitors dominate much of the match.

When these sides met earlier in the week, Ireland won a dramatic shootout in very rainy

conditions at Abbotstown to claim their first points in the competition.

But today the visitors started very confidently, moving the ball quickly and controlling central areas to very effectively manage the game.

Two early attacks showed the threat that England possessed and it was Tessa Howard who found the net in the fourth minute with a brilliant finish diving forward to meet the ball and send it into the top of the net.

England looked to have scored their second in the 26th minute from a penalty corner but it was chalked off after an Irish video referral showed the ball was not first stopped outside the circle before Grace Balsdon’s drag flick.

Their second did eventually come in the final quarter from a crisp Holly Hunt

backhand strike after a very dominant period of play in the third quarter.

While Ireland threatened on the left and right flanks – with Jessica McMaster’s pace in

particular causing trouble – it was the visitors’ dominance in the middle of the pitch that really put the Green Machine under pressure.

Katie Mullen, who today reached the incredible milestone of 250 international caps, had one of Ireland’s best chances early on when she made a sharp run into the English circle but couldn’t make connection for the shot.

Ireland eventually managed to build serious pressure in the final quarter which resulted in two penalty corners, the first coming from some exceptional play on the right wing by Ellen Curran.

The second brought Ireland a much needed goal when a powerful Caoimhe Perdue drag flick found the net to huge cheers from the crowd.

Irish goalkeeper Holly Micklem – who today enjoyed her first start in the Pro League – made some very sharp saves but was ultimately substituted for an extra outfield player with five minutes to go as head coach Gareth Grundie desperately searched for a second.

England, though, maintained their composure to close out the game and claim their first win in season seven of the Women’s FIH Pro League.

IRELAND: H Micklem; S McAuley, M Carey, S Hawkshaw (capt), K Mullan, H McLoughlin, S Torrans, C Perdue, C Hamill, C Sherin, M Power.

Rolling subs: R Upton, E Curran, C Beggs, A Glennon, J McMaster, M Jennings, L Mulcahy