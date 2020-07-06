This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland Cricket confirm one-day series with England

The series will be held in Southampton.

By The42 Team Monday 6 Jul 2020, 3:58 PM
57 minutes ago 296 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5142785
Ireland will take on England in Southampton.
IRELAND WILL FACE England in a three-match men’s One Day International series this summer.

The matches will be Ireland’s first fixtures as part of the new World Cup Super League – the qualification process for the 2023 ICC World Cup.

The sides will face off in the rescheduled internationals in the space of just six days between 30 July and 4 August in Southampton.

  • 1st ODI – July 30, 2pm (Ageas Bowl)
  • 2nd ODI – Aug 1, 2pm (Ageas Bowl)
  • 3rd ODI – Aug 4, 2pm (Ageas Bowl)

The ties will be held within a ‘bio-secure venue’ with players and support staff tested a week before departure on their charter flight. 

“It’s a great relief to the squad and coaching staff that the games are able to proceed, and despite the challenges over the last four months, the lads are in good shape and good spirits,” says Ireland skipper, Andrew Balbirnie.

“Returning to training was a great first step in the return to cricket, and we have all enjoyed getting back into the nets to brush out the cobwebs.

“However, playing international cricket is a huge honour – and not only do we have that to look forward to now, but we’ll be taking on the World Champions in their own backyard. That is the ultimate challenge – and we’ll be ready.”

