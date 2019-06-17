2 mins ago

A very, very good evening rugby fans. The never-ending U20 World Cup is in its penultimate day and we’re training our gaze on the latest installment of Ireland v England.

While the semi-finals for the Championship itself continue on without the Grand Slam winners and the regular world finalists, Ireland and England will be playing for the right to meet Wales in the fifth-place play-off on finals day.

After Wales shocked New Zealand, this evening’s losers will meet the Baby Blacks on Finals Day.

Kick-off is due at 19.30 (eir Sport 1). So you have time to get home and get settled before these sides meet for a third time this year.