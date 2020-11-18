Byrne at 10 against England with Gibson-Park, Roux and O'Mahony retained

Ross Byrne will be in Ireland's number 10 shirt on Saturday.

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell has named Ross Byrne to start at out-half in Saturday’s Autumn Nations Cup clash with England at Twickenham [KO 3pm, RTÉ/Channel 4].

The 25-year-old Leinster man will make just his second Test start in the injury-enforced absence of Johnny Sexton, with Billy Burns providing back-up from the bench.

Farrell has made four changes to his starting XV after last weekend’s win over Wales, with Bundee Aki replacing the injured Robbie Henshaw at inside centre and Keith Earls coming in on the right wing in place of Andrew Conway, who misses out altogether.

Jamison Gibson-Park starts ahead of Conor Murray at scrum-half again, while Quinn Roux retains his place in the second row.

Peter O’Mahony will wear the number seven shirt in a back row also including CJ Stander at blindside flanker and Caelan Doris at number eight.

Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale, who missed the Wales game, have been included on the Ireland bench, with Ulster hooker Rob Herring also back in the matchday 23 as the replacement hooker

The front row of Cian Healy, Ronan Kelleher, and Andrew Porter remains unchanged, while Roux partners captain James Ryan in the second row again.

The all-Leinster halfback pairing of Gibson-Park and Byrne know each other well, while Aki teams up with Munster’s Chris Farrell in the midfield. Fullback Hugo Keenan and left wing James Lowe continue as part of the back three along with Earls.

Ireland (v England):

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Keith Earls

13. Chris Farrell

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Cian Healy

2. Ronan Kelleher

3. Andrew Porter

4. Quinn Roux

5. James Ryan (captain)

6. CJ Stander

7. Peter O’Mahony

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring

17. Ed Byrne

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Iain Henderson

20. Will Connors

21. Conor Murray

22. Billy Burns

23. Jacob Stockdale

Referee: Pascal Gaüzère [FFR].