Byrne at 10 against England with Gibson-Park, Roux and O'Mahony retained

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell has named Ross Byrne to start at out-half in Saturday’s Autumn Nations Cup clash with England at Twickenham [KO 3pm, RTÉ/Channel 4].
The 25-year-old Leinster man will make just his second Test start in the injury-enforced absence of Johnny Sexton, with Billy Burns providing back-up from the bench.
Farrell has made four changes to his starting XV after last weekend’s win over Wales, with Bundee Aki replacing the injured Robbie Henshaw at inside centre and Keith Earls coming in on the right wing in place of Andrew Conway, who misses out altogether.
Jamison Gibson-Park starts ahead of Conor Murray at scrum-half again, while Quinn Roux retains his place in the second row.
Peter O’Mahony will wear the number seven shirt in a back row also including CJ Stander at blindside flanker and Caelan Doris at number eight.
Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale, who missed the Wales game, have been included on the Ireland bench, with Ulster hooker Rob Herring also back in the matchday 23 as the replacement hooker
The front row of Cian Healy, Ronan Kelleher, and Andrew Porter remains unchanged, while Roux partners captain James Ryan in the second row again.
The all-Leinster halfback pairing of Gibson-Park and Byrne know each other well, while Aki teams up with Munster’s Chris Farrell in the midfield. Fullback Hugo Keenan and left wing James Lowe continue as part of the back three along with Earls.
Ireland (v England):
15. Hugo Keenan
14. Keith Earls
13. Chris Farrell
12. Bundee Aki
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park
1. Cian Healy
2. Ronan Kelleher
3. Andrew Porter
4. Quinn Roux
5. James Ryan (captain)
6. CJ Stander
7. Peter O’Mahony
8. Caelan Doris
Replacements:
16. Rob Herring
17. Ed Byrne
18. Finlay Bealham
19. Iain Henderson
20. Will Connors
21. Conor Murray
22. Billy Burns
23. Jacob Stockdale
Referee: Pascal Gaüzère [FFR].
