BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 18 November 2020
Advertisement

Byrne at 10 against England with Gibson-Park, Roux and O'Mahony retained

Keith Earls, Bundee Aki and CJ Stander have also come into the starting XV for Twickenham.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 18 Nov 2020, 12:25 PM
9 minutes ago 1,104 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/5270557
Ross Byrne will be in Ireland's number 10 shirt on Saturday.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Ross Byrne will be in Ireland's number 10 shirt on Saturday.
Ross Byrne will be in Ireland's number 10 shirt on Saturday.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

IRELAND BOSS ANDY Farrell has named Ross Byrne to start at out-half in Saturday’s Autumn Nations Cup clash with England at Twickenham [KO 3pm, RTÉ/Channel 4].

The 25-year-old Leinster man will make just his second Test start in the injury-enforced absence of Johnny Sexton, with Billy Burns providing back-up from the bench.

Farrell has made four changes to his starting XV after last weekend’s win over Wales, with Bundee Aki replacing the injured Robbie Henshaw at inside centre and Keith Earls coming in on the right wing in place of Andrew Conway, who misses out altogether.

Jamison Gibson-Park starts ahead of Conor Murray at scrum-half again, while Quinn Roux retains his place in the second row.

Peter O’Mahony will wear the number seven shirt in a back row also including CJ Stander at blindside flanker and Caelan Doris at number eight. 

Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale, who missed the Wales game, have been included on the Ireland bench, with Ulster hooker Rob Herring also back in the matchday 23 as the replacement hooker

The front row of Cian Healy, Ronan Kelleher, and Andrew Porter remains unchanged, while Roux partners captain James Ryan in the second row again.

The all-Leinster halfback pairing of Gibson-Park and Byrne know each other well, while Aki teams up with Munster’s Chris Farrell in the midfield. Fullback Hugo Keenan and left wing James Lowe continue as part of the back three along with Earls. 

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

 Ireland (v England):

15. Hugo Keenan
14. Keith Earls
13. Chris Farrell
12. Bundee Aki
11. James Lowe
10. Ross Byrne
9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Cian Healy
2. Ronan Kelleher
3. Andrew Porter
4. Quinn Roux
5. James Ryan (captain)
6. CJ Stander
7. Peter O’Mahony
8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

16. Rob Herring
17. Ed Byrne
18. Finlay Bealham
19. Iain Henderson
20. Will Connors
21. Conor Murray
22. Billy Burns
23. Jacob Stockdale

Referee: Pascal Gaüzère [FFR].

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie