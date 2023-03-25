Kevin Zefi penalty keeps Ireland's U19 Euro qualification hopes alive

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland U19s secured their first win of the Uefa European Championship Elite Phase qualifiers as they beat Estonia 1-0 at Ferricarrig Park in Wexford this afternoon.

Kevin Zefi’s 66th-minute penalty was the difference for Tom Mohan’s side. Ireland now face Greece on Tuesday night, with only a win keeping their qualification hopes alive after previously losing to Slovakia.

Advertisement

The home team dominated throughout today and were fully worth their three points.

After a flurry of missed chances, the breakthrough finally arrived shortly after the hour-mark. Mark O’Mahony was fouled in the box, and Inter Milan striker Zefi converted the spot kick.

RESULT | #IRLU19 | 🇮🇪 1-0 🇪🇪



Kevin Zefi’s spot kick gives Ireland their first win of the Elite Phase ☘️



They’re back in action on Tuesday vs Greece ⚽️



📍Ferrycarrig Park

⌚️KO 7.30pm

🎟️ https://t.co/Ct3gQGUNqt#COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/FzcFl8kAV8 — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) March 25, 2023

Ireland, for whom James Abankwah impressed among others, finished with 10 men as James McManus was shown a second yellow card late on, but they held on to set up a Greek showdown.

Republic of Ireland: Mason (GK), Murphy, Abankwah (C), Goulding, Grehan, McJannet, Vata (Ryan 89), Mc Manus, O’Mahony (Lonergan 67), Vaughan (Ferizaj 67), Zefi (Gallagher 89).

Estonia: Nõmm (GK), Kane, Käit, Palutaja, Vaher, Luts (Kolobov 86), Vetkal (C), Õunapuu (Orlov 77), Smirnov (Lehtmets 68), Merilai, Mustmaa (Sillamaa 77).