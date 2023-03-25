Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Ken Sutton/INPHO Kevin Zefi (file pic).
# Green shoots
Kevin Zefi penalty keeps Ireland's U19 Euro qualification hopes alive
Tom Mohan’s side beat Estonia 1-0 at Ferrycarrig Park today.
224
0
8 minutes ago

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland U19s secured their first win of the Uefa European Championship Elite Phase qualifiers as they beat Estonia 1-0 at Ferricarrig Park in Wexford this afternoon.

Kevin Zefi’s 66th-minute penalty was the difference for Tom Mohan’s side. Ireland now face Greece on Tuesday night, with only a win keeping their qualification hopes alive after previously losing to Slovakia.

The home team dominated throughout today and were fully worth their three points.

After a flurry of missed chances, the breakthrough finally arrived shortly after the hour-mark. Mark O’Mahony was fouled in the box, and Inter Milan striker Zefi converted the spot kick.

Ireland, for whom James Abankwah impressed among others, finished with 10 men as James McManus was shown a second yellow card late on, but they held on to set up a Greek showdown.

Republic of Ireland: Mason (GK), Murphy, Abankwah (C), Goulding, Grehan, McJannet, Vata (Ryan 89), Mc Manus, O’Mahony (Lonergan 67), Vaughan (Ferizaj 67), Zefi (Gallagher 89).

Estonia: Nõmm (GK), Kane, Käit, Palutaja, Vaher, Luts (Kolobov 86), Vetkal (C), Õunapuu (Orlov 77), Smirnov (Lehtmets 68), Merilai, Mustmaa (Sillamaa 77).

Author
The42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     