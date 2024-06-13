In pics: Ireland's European medallists receive heroes' welcome as they return from Rome

HOME ARE THE heroes.

Two of Ireland’s medallists from the European Athletics Championships have returned to a warm welcome at Dublin Airport after their stunning exploits in Rome.

Sharlene Mawdsley and Sophie Becker touched down on Irish soil this evening, less than 24 hours after their superb silver medal in the Women’s 4x400m Relay.

Mawdsley also helped the Mixed 4x400m Relay team to glittering gold at Stadio Olimpico last Friday.

As we wait for some of our successful Irish athletes to return home from a historic European Championships, @EvanneNiC reports live from Dublin airport pic.twitter.com/hZQdrNosI1 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 13, 2024

Rhasidat Adeleke flew back to her US base from Italy with three medals in tow — she won 400m individual silver also — while Phil Healy is on a later flight home.

Ciara Mageean, who powered to 1500m gold, had already returned.

Tom Barr and Chris O’Donnell were the other Mixed Relay stars.

Olympic preparations now continue after an unforgettable few days for Team Ireland.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

