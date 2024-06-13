Advertisement
Sophie Becker and Sharlene Mawdsley arrive at Dublin Airport.
Homecoming

In pics: Ireland's European medallists receive heroes' welcome as they return from Rome

Sharlene Mawdsley and Sophie Becker touched down in Dublin this evening.
9.09pm, 13 Jun 2024
HOME ARE THE heroes.

Two of Ireland’s medallists from the European Athletics Championships have returned to a warm welcome at Dublin Airport after their stunning exploits in Rome.

Sharlene Mawdsley and Sophie Becker touched down on Irish soil this evening, less than 24 hours after their superb silver medal in the Women’s 4x400m Relay.

Mawdsley also helped the Mixed 4x400m Relay team to glittering gold at Stadio Olimpico last Friday.

Rhasidat Adeleke flew back to her US base from Italy with three medals in tow — she won 400m individual silver also — while Phil Healy is on a later flight home.

Ciara Mageean, who powered to 1500m gold, had already returned.

Tom Barr and Chris O’Donnell were the other Mixed Relay stars.

Olympic preparations now continue after an unforgettable few days for Team Ireland.

Emma Duffy
